Sheriff's Reports for Jan. 16-19, 2018

Jan. 16

Crystal Danielle Mofield, 39, of Elwood, was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, two counts of simple drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shawn Deveon Mondie, 23, of Chicago, Illinois, was charged with theft of property worth between $10,000 and $60,000, vandalism worth less than $1,000 and aggravated criminal trespass.

Jan. 17

Robert Jackson Christian, 41, of Lascassas, was charged with three counts of domestic assault.

Alicia Ann Frazier, 32, of Madison, was charged with two counts of failure to pay child support and violation of probation.

William Gleidon McIntyre, 76, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Chasity Dawn Smith, 35, of Murfreesboro, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Destiny Star Zeilman, 23, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation and failure to pay child support.

Jan. 18

Howard Frederick Baer, 30, of Lavergne, was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine, criminal simulation, simple drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Pamela Anne Baker, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Sarafin Barrera, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Matthew William Bennett, 29, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

James William Berry, 26, of Watertown, was charged with violation of probation.

Derek Andre Brookshire, 52, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Karlisha Nicole Caldwell, 26, of Murfreesboro, was charged with violation of probation.

Joshua Martin Gregory, 33, of Gordonsville, was charged with failure to appear.

Derek Dee Hicks, 36, of Watertown, was charged with violation of probation.

Shonna Renee Huntsman, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with interference with emergency calls and domestic assault.

Christopher Scott Johnkins, 47, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Matthew Shawn Jones, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and failure to appear.

Jeremy Maurice Marion, 27, of Memphis, was charged with burglary of a motor vehicle, vandalism and theft of property.

Melissa Dawn Odum, 42, of Watertown, was charged with DUI.

Calvin Michael Shadrick, 27, of Crossville, was charged with failure to appear.

David Max Trotter, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of property worth between $1,000 and $2,500 and failure to appear.

Emaline Susan Williams, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Coral Zuniga, 29, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Jan. 19

Timothy Keith Adcox, 24, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Alfredo Felipe Aguirre, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with driving without a license.

Tafoya Kia Alexander, 40, of Lebanon, served weekend time.

Winston Blaine Barringer, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation.

Zane Alexander Bridge, 23, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violating protection order.

Janet Lynn Clark, 62, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with domestic assault.

Jacob Briar Dies, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear, violating protection order, two counts of manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Timothy Martel Dotson, 46, of Watertown, was charged with two counts of violation of probation, criminal impersonation and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Patricia Ann Fleming, 66, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Derrick Dwann Frazier, 21, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear, five counts of aggravated burglary, reckless endangerment, evading arrest, driving without a license, reckless driving, vandalism worth less than $500, vandalism worth $500 or more, theft of property worth between $500 and $1,000, three counts of theft of property worth between $1,000 and $10,000 and criminal attempt.