Sheriff's Reports for Jan. 9

Jan. 9

Storey Lynn Akers, 27, of Murfreesboro, was charged with vandalism.

Zaccary Paxton Anderson, 21, of Lebanon, was held for court.

Herman Reed Bain, 49, of Lebanon, was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ty Michael Bohls, 24, of Murray, Kentucky, was charged with leaving the scene with property damage and DUI.

John David Burns, 52, of Hermitage, was charged with violation of probation.

Christopher Leftridge Carter, 23, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Julie Margaret Chaffins, 41, of Lebanon, was held for court.

Isaiah Steven Cline, 32, of Donelson, was charged with violation of probation.

Thomas Ricky Debow, 34, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with theft of property.

Justin Keith Dunsavage, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Jerry Michael Huddleston, 27, of Sparta, was charged with violation of probation.

Katie Marie Ivey, 26, of Crossville, was held for court.

Amy Dealea Jenkins, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Edward Jerome Jones, 36, of Nashville, was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale.

Lesley Yvonne Jones, 39, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Renee Elizabeth Lundy, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with simple drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Haven Andrew Mahaffey, 26, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with habitual offense with a motor vehicle and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Mario Perez Mendez, 37, of Antioch, was charged with leaving the scene with property damage, driving without a license and failure to give immediate notice on an accident.

Michael Edward Palmer, 47, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Marlene Denise Pewitt, 51, of Watertown, served weekend time.

Rhoderris Rashad Scruggs, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear and two counts of violation of probation.

Elliott Lee Segroves, 41, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Ileana Serdaru, 24, of Houston, Texas, was charged with criminal impersonation.

