Sheriff's reports for Jan. 3-4

Jan. 3

Thomas Earl Adams, 33, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear and violation of probation.

Joseph Adewumni Adeola, 29, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear.

Jessie Lee Bratcher, 45, of Watertown, was charged with failure to appear.

Denise Kay Chance, 37, of Lebanon, was held for court.

George Washington Haynes, 56, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

David Wayne Likens, 57, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Lusanne Jamie Marlow, 49, of Lafayette, was charged with failure to appear.

Herbert Wilfred Nixon, 60, of Antioch, was charged with theft of property worth between $10,000 and $60,000.

Daniel Mordoqueo Sasser, 20, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

Albert Eugene Scott, 33, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Antonio Desean Singleton, 36, of Nashville, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Christopher Kyle Speigel, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Marvis Darnell Sweatt, 64, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Joshua Kyle Taylor, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Quarius Shaheed Wade, 20, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Micah John Wright, 34, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with vandalism.

Jan. 4

Jelane D’Ari Anter, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with parole violation.

Angela Darlene Bandy, 44, of LaFayette, was charged with failure to appear.

Charod Raytrel Bates, 28, of Watertown, was charged with domestic assault and interference with emergency calls.

Gary Michael Bragg, 55, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

April Nicole Foster, 35, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Christopher Michael Gee, 44, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Christopher Scott Jones, 31, of Columbia, was charged with failure to pay child support, violation of probation and failure to appear.

Gill Todd Page, 53, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Farzan Samsun, 27, of Antioch, was charged with DUI.

Michael Kevin Smith, 29, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation.

