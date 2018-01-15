Sheriff's reports for Dec. 28

Dec. 28

Luis Gerardo Aquilar-Mendez, 24, of Antioch, was charged with statutory rape.

Destiny Noel Browning, 37, of Hendersonville, was charged with violating conditional release; three counts of possession and manufacture with intent for resale; possession of a firearm during commission of a felony; manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine; prohibited weapon; and possession of a legend drug.

James Dillon Clark, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal trespass and simple possession.

Michael Paul Deliz, 40, of Mesquite, Texas, was charged with possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, three counts of possession and manufacture with intent for resale, manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine, prohibited weapon and possession of a legend drug.

Adrianna Paige Denton, 20, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Cody Dalton Hollis, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Alexa Lynn Levalle, 20, of Lebanon, was charged with driving without a license and leaving the scene with property damage.

Calvin Eugene Majors, 66, of Lebanon, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with or fabricating evidence and violation of probation.

Deneed Machele Mazzone, 49, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with public drunkenness.

Larry Antonio Pitts, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with vandalism, violating conditional release and domestic assault.

Steven Winford Smith, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Stacie Elaine Talley, 47, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of identity theft, two counts of possession or fraudulent use of a credit or debit card and two counts of theft of property.

Angela Rae Taylor, 44, of Grandview, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Brandon James Thompson, 28, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Camren Avery Vannus, 19, of Sevierville, was charged with violation of probation.

Christopher David Waller, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $1,000, theft of property, evading arrest, violation of probation and criminal trespass.

Micah Desiree Wilson, 40, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

