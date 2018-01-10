Sheriff's reports for Dec. 21-22

Dec. 21

Gary Daniel Anderson, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Warren Oak Burraston, 64, of Old Hickory, was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Toney Ray Hopkins, 58, of Lebanon, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and DUI.

David Lee Jackson, 51, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Jay Deshaun Jackson, 21, of Madison, was charged with domestic assault.

Brady Douglas McElroy, 24, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Nicholas Dillon Murphy, 23, of Manchester, was charged with failure to appear and violation of probation.

Stephen Michael Petricca, 47, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

Stefin Wayne Riggins, 48, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation and violating conditional release.

Betty June Speck, 55, of Lebanon, was charged with violating protection order.

Dec. 22

James Hunter Allison, 21, of Lebanon, was charged with assault.

Dustin Caleb Brakefield, 21, of Lebanon, was charged with identity theft, theft of property and two counts of possession or fraudulent use of a credit or debit card.

Willie Lee Clark, 51, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $1,000.

William Eugene Cooper, 57, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated assault.

David Wayne George, 53, of Hendersonville, was charged with DUI.

Khulafa Ilauuwaahid, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with possession of a weapon while under the influence and public drunkenness.

Shana Lea Ingle, 38, of Hendersonville, was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jose Adelmo Lainez, 33, of Nashville, was charged with public drunkenness.

Nahum Ordanez Oseas Sanchez, 29, of Nashville, was charged with driving without a license.

Allon Joseph Shackelton, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Jeremy Dean Spann, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Jonathan Stephen Taylor, 31, of Watertown, was charged with public drunkenness.

Erica Nicole Twyman, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

