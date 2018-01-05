Sheriff's reports for Dec. 14-17

Dec. 14

Dylan James Bice, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with resisting arrest, misdemeanor evading arrest and DUI.

Charles Ray Blakeman, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of conditional release.

Sandra Gail Caba, 45, of Winchester, was charged with violation of probation.

Jennings Woodrow Case, 62, of Old Hickory, was charged with violation of conditional release.

Rebecca Lynn Cherry, 47, of Portland, was charged with two counts of simple possession of drugs and DUI.

Jackie Donald Colton, 53, of Carthage, was charged with misdemeanor evading arrest, two counts of failure to appear, two counts of bond jumping and DUI.

De’Quintous Lavarcea Dowell, 23, of Carthage, was charged with two counts of contempt of court.

Justin McArthur Estes, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to pay child support and driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Bruce Allen Facundus, 26, of Riddleton, was charged with violation of probation.

Fredrick Lashane Garrett, 40, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Terri Jean Gillilan, 37, of Watertown, was held for court.

Jonathan Andrew Harrington, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.

Gregory Allen Holland, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of violation of probation and failure to appear.

Elizabeth Francine Hulse, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Serita Dawn Lambert, 40, of LaVergne, was charged with contempt of court.

Kevin Darryl Leach, 23, of LaVergne was charged with failure to appear.

Johnathan Richard Lyda, 36, of Carthage, was charged with violation of probation.

Crystal Danielle Mofield, 39, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of possession and manufacture with intent for resale, drug paraphernalia, two counts of simple possession of drugs, possession of schedule II drugs and two counts of possessing drugs in a drug free school zone.

Jessica Nellie Pomeroy, 22, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI.

Brittany Catherine Pominski, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Rosalie May Rhoten, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Andrew Blake Shook, 19, of Lebanon, was charged the driving without a license and harboring a juvenile runaway.

Mary Rose Villers, 54, of Donelson, was charged with violation of probation.

Trenton David White, 24, of Lebanon, served weekend time.

Dec. 15

Jaafar Najim Al-Hasaei, 44, of Louisville, was charged with failure to appear.

Walter Thomas Cannon, 59, of Lebanon, served weekend time.

John Herminio Carrasquillo, 60, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with sexual exploitation of a minor.

Lois Marcia Drown, 66, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Hailey Marie Harris, 22, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal trespassing.

Ralph Gordon Jones, 42, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Harold Bernod Keeley, 48, of Alexandria, was charged with violation of probation.

Jessica Michelle Lingnau, 26, of Old Hickory, was charged with theft of property worth between $2,500 and $10,000.

Preston Quentin Montgomery, 27, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation, failure to appear and bond jumping.

John Wesly Parker, 48, of Portland, was charged with theft of property worth between $10,000 and $60,000.

Bernabe de Jesus Pena, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Justin Keith Tatum, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, product containing an immediate precursor to methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Heather Zahrah Walker, 43, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with domestic assault.

Debra Renee Walls, 54, of Morrison, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Joshua Wayne Wilkins, 31, of Carthage, was charged with contempt of court.

Carl Brandon Williams, 24, of Watertown, was charged with aggravated burglary and misdemeanor evading arrest.

Heather Nicole Winfree, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of simple possession of drugs.

Lennie Scott Younger, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Dec. 16

Anna Maria Demartinez, 45, of Winston Salem, NC, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Andrew Kyle Gordon, 22, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Jeremiah Keith Harman, 39, of Hermitage, was charged with failure to appear.

Emily Antonia Hespe, 27, of Murfreesboro, was charged with DUI.

Kayla Denise Jackson, 23, of Old Hickory, was charged with violation of probation.

Donald Allen Koop, 58, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with altering of temp tag.

Gregory Allen Racey, 53, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and violation of probation.

Christopher Hess Smith, 39, of Murfreesboro, was charged with DUI.

Steven Winford Smith, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Kip William Somers, 38, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI.

Dec. 17

Karen Elizabeth Brown, 45, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

Ashley Louise Byrd, 21, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Sidney Jerome Cason, 57, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Camron Scott Donaldson, 21, of Old Hickory, was charged failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession and violation of probation.

Michael Dennis Hall, 54, of Nashville, was charged with public drunkenness.

Angela Deloris Lewis, 55, of Hermitage, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Stephanie Lynn McPeak, 38, of Murfreesboro, was charged with violation of probation.

Ricky Dean Moss, 62, of Rome, was charged with violation of probation.

Derek Ryan Shuster, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Joshua Kyle Taylor, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Darricia Kyishaun Weeks, 26, of Roseville, Minnesota, was charged with violation of probation.

Tyree Antwan Wheeler, 38, of Murfreesboro, was charged with domestic assault.

–Staff Reports