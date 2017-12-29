Sheriff's reports for Dec. 9-10

Dec. 9

Saracole Lavette Baird, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear, theft of property, evading arrest and violation of probation.

Shelby Lee Daly, 24, of Nashville, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Jonathan Ezeta, 24, of Gallatin, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Jarrett Darnail Guy, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Harold Bernard Keeley, 48, of Alexandria, was charged with DUI and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Victor Marcel Kelly, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with unlawful carry and possession of a weapon, alteration of a serial number, two counts of failure to appear and violation of probation.

Sammy Davis McNeal, 46, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Seth Lynn Pedigo, 33, of Buffalo Valley, was carged with two counts of possession and manufacture with intent for resale, simple possession, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Desiree Renee Sircy, 28, of Mt. Juliet, served weekend time.

Courtland Cornelious Styles, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dec. 10

Koby Stanton Bulard, 26, of Smithville, served weekend time.

Robert Samuel Burton, 65, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI.

Jarred Russel Butcher, 36, of La Vergne, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Macario Carreno, 57, of Lebanon, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Neetee Pravin Chudasama, 35, of La Verge, was charged with public drunkenness.

Alona Alexandra Colburn, 27, of Lebanon, served weekend time.

Amanda Racheal Johnson, 33, of Murfreesboro, was charged with DUI.

Lori Annette Kies, 49, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Christopher Lee Robert Moran, 23, of Hendersonville, was charged with failure to appear.

Tiffany Lee Prinsloo, 43, of Woodberry, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Joshua Kyle Taylor, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Jessica Lynne Trauschke, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

