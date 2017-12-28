Sheriff reports for Dec. 6-7

Dec. 6

Mendy Fay Adams, 49, of Lebanon, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

David Lee Asbridge, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of property worth between $2,500 and $10,000.

James Robert Belcher, 39, of Lebanon, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and failure to appear.

Robby Allen Bowman, 36, of Gordonsville, was charged with simple possession, resisting arrest and evading arrest.

Antonio Martisse Bryant, 26, of Nashville, was charged with domestic assault.

Amanda Joy Cason, 26, of Linden, was charged with violation of probation.

Shanna Lanae Cline, 38, of Gordonsville, was charged with two counts of violation of probation.

Joshua Scott Glover, 36, of Carthage, was charged with two counts of theft of merchandise worth less than $500, forgery or passing of a forged instrument and criminal impersonation.

Terrell Laverne Hill, 28, of Hickman, was charged with giving a false report or information to an officer.

Dec. 7

Randall Neal Ambrose, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Heather Marie Boykin, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Taria Donyel Buchanan, 36, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation.

Ivan Glenn Ewing, 56, of Lebanon, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Demetris Rafael Golson, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of violation of probation and simple possession.

Lapraseya Marlissa Pendleton, 21, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear.

Marty Dwayne Sharpe, 41, of Knoxville, was charged with violation of probation.

Kateriona Ellouise Thomas, 18, of Nashville, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500 and evading arrest.

Ricky Lee Tisdale, 41, of Carthage, was charged with failure to appear.

Janae Marie Watters, 18, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500 and evading arrest.

