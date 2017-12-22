Sheriff's reports for Nov. 24-29

Nov. 24

Ronald Ray Jacobsen, 41, of Westmorland, was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine, tampering with or fabricating evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Richard Allan Long, 59, of Castalian Springs, was charged with DUI, drug paraphernalia, violation of open container laws and simple possession.

Thomas Brian Malone, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Joseph Ray Mount, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine, unlawful carry and possession of a weapon, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cameron Marquis Osborne, 33, of Mt. Juliet, was serving weekend time.

Anthony Keith Pitts, 41, of Murfreesboro, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Mark Allen Roddy, 34, of Old Hickory, was charged with violation of probation.

Ismael Mejia-Sanchez, 27, of Gallatin, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and reckless endangerment.

Antwan Demetrius Session, 26, of Lebanon, was serving weekend time.

Christopher Michael Swarner, 24, of Carthage, was serving weekend time.

Zachary Harold Williams, 41, of Pleasant Shade, was charged with simple possession.

Nov. 25

Ralph William Colyer, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

David Wayne Cooksey, 55, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Bryon Ray Gibbs, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with escape from a detention center and domestic assault.

Ashley Ann King, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Tiffany Marie King, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with forgery or passing a forged instrument and theft of property.

Albert Eugene Kynard, 49, of Smyrna, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Maurice Elwood Lonas, 49, of Madison, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Jonathan Jermaine Marthell, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation and violating conditional release.

Latoya Marie McDuffe, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with assault, simple possession and theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Pedra Manuel Pajaro, 61, of Springfield, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Benjamin Albert Pugh, 61, of Nashville, was charged with public drunkenness.

Nicole Marie Steiner, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Thomas Michael Tucker, 40, of Bethpage, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine.

Nov. 26

Corey Dale Caruthers, 38, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, simple possession and DUI.

Dewight Neal Corley, 28, of Watertown, was charged with two counts of assault, resisting arrest and public drunkenness.

Felicia Diaz, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with simple possession.

Travis Denton Grubbs, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Bonilla Lopez Gustavo, 36, of Nashville, was charged with driving without a license and DUI.

Jason Jerell Hasting, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Alexis Elizabeth Ledsinger, 22, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

Roger Alan Maddalina, 30, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Stacey Lee Nash, 55, of Gordonsville, was charged with criminal attempt.

Stephen Eric Osborne, 40, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Benita Faye Prewett, 53, of Lebanon, was charged with three counts of possession or fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, identity theft and theft of property worth less than $1,000.

Schasta Tristin Rodgers, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Joshua Kyle Taylor, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Nov. 27

Tracy Michael Blaylock, 27, of Hanginglimb, was charged with failure to appear.

Yulonda Renee Britt, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Steven Ray Brookes, 28, of Lebanon, was held for court.

Marvin Andre Bryant, 20, of Goodlettsville, was held for court.

Shana Denice Dodd, 39, of Murfreesboro, was charged with failure to appear.

Julie Ann Dryden, 60, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Roderick Deon Enoch, 29, of Lebanon, was held for court.

Christopher Allen Fox, 32, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to give immediate notice on an accident and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Joshua Howard Granstaff, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Ronald David Harris, 46, of Lebanon, was held for court.

Bridget Selina Hinson, 57, of Old Hickory, was charged with emergency committal.

Joshua Paul Hilto Holt, 32, of Hermitage, was held for court.

Jarita Vedette Jackson, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with possession of a firearm during committing of a felony, three counts of possession of schedule IV and three counts of possession of schedule II.

Angela Dawn Manier, 42, of Carthage, was charged with violation of probation.

Seth Aaron McKnight, 21, of Murfreesboro, was held for court.

Victor Dewayne Nelson, 44, of Nashville, was held for court.

John Wesley Owens, 63, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Jeffrey Lee Ray, 41, of Lebanon, was held for court.

Yazmeen Celena Rigaud, 23, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI.

Beverly Salter, 66, of Lebanon, was charged with three counts of simple possession and possession of a legend drug.

Roy Salter, 56, of Lebanon, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

April Dawn Sindaco, 46, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with public drunkenness and violating conditional release.

Lori Nichole Suggs, 46, of Watertown, was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale, DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Johnathan Ray Tomerlin, 26, of Murfreesboro, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Timothy Lorenzo Wade, 26, of Nashville, was held for court.

Richard Gene Warren, 73, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with false and fraudulent insurance claims and giving a false report or information to an officer.

Nov. 28

Brandon Thomas Adams, 20, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Paul Gene Castleberry, 50, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation.

Ashley Dawn Duncan, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Jasmine Cheyanne Fisher, 22, of Clarksville, was charged with violating conditional release.

Jeffery Lee Foster, 49, of Claksdale, Missori, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Terri Jean Gilliland, 37, of Watertown, was charged with two counts of criminal simulation and two counts of forgery or passing a forged instrument.

Garry Lynn Greer, 39, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Reginald Keshawn Logue, 29, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Francisco Lopez-Lopez, 25, of Carthage, was charged with public drunkenness.

Seth Aaron McKnight, 21, of Murfreesboro, was charged with non-habitational burglary, vandalism worth less than $1,000 and theft of property.

Christopher Wayne Owen, 32, of Nashville, was charged with two counts of violation of probation, simple possession and manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine.

Robert Bernard Pride, 30, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation.

Caroline Lacy Prince, 27, of Carthage, was charged with DUI and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

George Edward Ray, 69, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated assault.

Lillian Rosemary Shields, 48, of Lebanon, was charged with three counts of violation of probation, interference with emergency calls, domestic assault, two counts of failure to appear, simple possession, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and DUI.

Michael Irvan Smith, 34, of Clarksville, was charged with contempt of court.

Rebecca Lee Squires, 20, of Murfreesboro, was charged with violation of probation.

Kyle Steven Trudell, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI, leaving the scene with property damage, duty to give information and render aid and failure to give immediate notice on an accident.

James Michael Turner, 50, of Franklin, was held for court.

Stephen Eric Waddell, 34, of Portland, was charged with failure to appear.

Earlene Davenport Warren, 55, of Lewisburg, was held for court.

Christopher Dion Washington, 32, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation and failure to appear.

Nov. 29

Dustin Paul Barrett, 30, of Watertown, was charged with failure to appear.

Georgie Ray Carver, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Jason Ryan Chapman, 33, of Dowelltown, was charged with violation of probation.

Aaron Ladale Giles, 37, of LaVergne, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Shanta Lanay Green, 38, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear.

Courtney Lamont Hastings, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Michael Edwin Hemmer, 30, of Springfield, was held for court.

David Eugene Knight, 53, of Lebanon, was charged with three counts of failure to appear.

Joseph Blake Lewis, 20, of Madison, was charged with failure to appear and theft or property.

Stephanie Chantel Pearce, 43, of Clarksville, was charged with violation of probation.

– Staff Reports