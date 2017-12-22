Sheriff's reports for Nov. 23-24

Nov. 22

James Lewis Eubanks, 55, of Lebanon, was charged with willful abuse, neglect or exploitation of an adult.

Harrison Wilbert Frasier, 44, of Watertown, was held for court.

Timothy Thomas Harris, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Misty Lee Jones, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Jessica Mai Jordan, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation and contempt of court.

Brittany Leigh McHone, 39, of Hermitage, was charged with possession of schedule I.

Antoin Jamal Walker, 25, of Goodletsville, was charged with two counts of violation of probation, criminal impersonation, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft of merchandise worth more than $1,000.

Terrence Lavel Watson, 47, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI and interference with emergency calls.

Nov. 23

John David Burns, 52, of Clarksville, was charged with violation of probation, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shaun Michael Coleman, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Tiffany Renee Garcia, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of merchandise worth more than $1,000.

Kenneth Laurent Hiers, 41, of Buffalo Valley, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500 and criminal trespass.

Tony Ray McCormack, 26, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation, simple possession and failure to appear.

David Ray Reynolds, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation and theft of merchandise worth more than $1,000.

Matthew James Simmonds, 30, of Gordonsville, was charged with violation of probation.

Nov. 24

Teddy Alcantar, 26, of Madison, was charged with domestic assault.

Bailey Christopher Belcher, 21, of Antioch, was charged with DUI and two counts of simple possession.

Rachel Miles Bennett, 46, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI.

Andrew Hunter Biggs, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with habitual offense with a motor vehicle and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Cled Wayne Caraker, 56, of Nashville, was charged with DUI.

–Staff Reports