Sheriff's reports for Nov. 20-21

November 20

DNikki Lee Mitchell, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Danielle Chiree Musacchio, 34, of Lebanon, was serving weekend time.

Gena Lynn Musgrove, 46, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

Candis Lynn Overstreet, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Kyle Daniel Overstreet, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, five counts of possession and manufacture with intent for resale and theft of property.

Joshua Ryan Pelican, 21, of Bethpage, was charged with drugs simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alexander Lynn Pollack, 32, of Germantown, was charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Charles Dewayne Simmons, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of sale of schedule II drugs.

Michael Thomas Stroud, 39, of Springfield, was held for court.

Trevor Lynn Tarpley, 24, of Watertown, was charged with vandalism worth less than $1,000 and drugs simple possession.

George Edward Theragood, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of failure to appear and violation of probation.

Charles Virgil Thompson, 35, of Mt. Juliet, was held for court.

James Roy Weir, 24, of Lebanon, was held for court.

Steven Bruce Williams, 47, of Lebanon, was charged with disorderly conduct and drugs simple possession.

November 21

Gary Allen Beasley, 34, of Hartsville, was held for court.

Brenda Kay Bush, 40, of Westmoreland, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Aubrey Lynn Clement, 22, of Murfreesboro, was held for court.

Mickle Wayne Coffee, 59, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of property worth between $2,500 and $10,000.

Wenson Dumas, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Frankie Lee Foutch, 58, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Crystal Mae Givens, 35, of Carthage, was charged with DUI.

James Nicholas Goad, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear and violation of probation.

–Staff Reports