Sheriff's reports from Nov. 19-20

November 19

Dakota Ray Calhoun, 23, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with domestic assault.

Demarcus Allum McFarland, 33, of Smyrna, was charged with DUI.

Dayton Nathaniel Murehead, 21, of Gallatin, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Mark Allen Roddy, 34, of Old Hickory, was charged with DUI.

Oscar Gilberto Rodriguez, 26, of Antioch, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Joshua Kyle Taylor, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Nathan Dale Tomlin, 18, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of no-verbal harassment.

November 20

Brittany Simone Benford, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with forgery or passing a forged instrument.

Haley Alexandria Bolin-Gojkovic, 25, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation.

Heather Marie Boykin, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of violation of probation, criminal impersonation and theft of merchandise worth less than $1,000.

Steven Ray Brookes, 28, of Lebanon, was held for court.

Allen Michael Bryant, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with four counts of sale of schedule II drugs.

Billy Donnell Carter, 47, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Ashley Dawn Duncan, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Derrick Dwann Frazier, 21, of Nashville, was held for court.

Angela Dawn Gann, 46, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and failure to appear.

Andrew Kenneth Gibbs, 40, of Lebanon, was held for court.

Derek Dee Hicks, 36, of Carthage, was charged with violation of probation.

Georgia Mai Hicks, 49, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Benjamin Barnett Hill, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Ryan Monterio Horton, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated assault.

David Michael Jones, 37, of Joelton, was charged with violation of probation.

Haven Andrew Mahaffey, 26, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with habitual offence of a motor vehicle.

Zakery Austin Mays, 19, of Nashville, was held for court.

