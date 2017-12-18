Sheriff's reports for Nov. 15-18

November 15

Zachary Graham Bush, 36, of Nashville, was charged with theft of property.

Jeremy Dean Creswell, 43, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Tracy Lynn Garner, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Joel Robert Griffin, 39, of Lebanon, was charged with harboring a runaway juvenile.

Katie Holt, 37, of Antioch, was charged with violation of probation.

Levi Nevava Reynolds, 22, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Qasia Maria Spence, 23, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal impersonation.

Rebecca Lee Squires, 20, of Murfreesboro, was charged with violation of probation.

Tasha Lynn Williams, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with possession of a legend drug.

Nov. 16

Phillip Scott Atnip, 42, of Antioch, was charged with failure to appear.

Clifton Edward Avent, 47, of Lebanon, was charged with violating conditional release.

Bobby Lee Ayers, 21, of Luttrell, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $1,000.

Floyd Shane Bagsby, 31, of Hermitage, was charged with schedule I, possession of schedule I, counterfeit controlled substance and Schedule II.

Robert Eugene Davis, 50, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Gabrielle Kira Derosia, 21, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with interference with emergency calls, non-violent child neglect and aggravated assault.

Jerry Edward Fitzgerald, 51, of Shelbyville, was charged with failure to appear.

Joshua Randall Gammons, 33, of Watertown, was charged with violation of probation.

Dana Elaine Graves, 28, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Anthony Montez Green, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with parole violation.

Matthew Scott Huckstadt, 45, of Goodlettsville, was charged with possession of weapon while under the influence and DUI.

Leroy Hunter, 48, of Lebanon, was charged with stalking and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Tyrone Lamont Jackson, 41, of Smithville, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Matthew Blake Slatton, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness and violation of probation.

Keith Fitzgerald Tansil, 31, of Nashville, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $1,000 and criminal trespass.

November 17

Christopher Keith Allen, 35, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation.

Thomas Michael Ambrose, 53, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

Boone Brooks Anderson, 27, of Antioch, was charged with public drunkenness.

Brandon Allen Campbell, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine.

Larry Neal Dickens, 45, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to pay child support.

James Daniel Gann, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Timmy Lee Gilley, 45, of Lebanon, was serving weekend time.

Tonya Lynn Goodall, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

John Daniel Holland, 38, of Nashville, was charged with DUI, two counts of vandalism, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, evading arrest and resisting arrest.

Joshua David Kegley, 32, of Taylorsville, Kentucky, was charged with violation of probation.

Vernon Albert Rowland, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault and two counts of violation of probation.

Shelbi Jade Schaffner, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Benjamin McKemly Sears, 27, of Smithville, was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Michael Lynn Shepard, 38, of Nashville, was charged with two counts of statutory rape by an authority figure.

November 18

Tareko Marquis Butler, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Steven Charles Clark, 42, of Lebanon, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Derrick Lee Daniels, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of statutory rape.

Travis Alan Jones, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with assault and two counts of failure to appear.

Lauren Nicole Lewis, 27, of Clarksville, was charged with violation of probation.

Matthew Neely Lynn, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Amy Elizabeth Mason, 27, of Petersburg, was charged with failure to appear.

Quinton Darrell Miles, 24, of Dyersburg, was charged with failure to appear.

Christopher Daniel Nicholson, 22, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI.

Mildred Michelle Waters, 39, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

