Sheriff's reports for Nov. 12

November 12

Paul John Aniel, 51, of Smyrna, was charged with violation of probation.

Brianna Morgan Baker, 18, of Old Hickory, was charged with two counts of theft of merchandise worth more than $500.

Sandi Lee Biggers, 34, of Lafayette, was charged with failure to appear, drugs simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine.

Roderick Lee Burnett, 37, of Old Hickory, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Jamaica Me’Shell Collier, 24, of Clarksville, was charged with violation of probation.

Jarron Michael Curatolo, 34, of Old Hickory, was charged with aggravated assault and interference with emergency calls.

Kaela Gail Davis, 28, of Hermitage, was charged with criminal simulation.

Jeremy Steven Easley, 28, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI.

Janine Subhia Faraneh, 25, of Hermitage, was charged with criminal simulation.

Jennifer Teri Gaillard, 39, of Murfreesboro, was charged with DUI.

Martha Ann Hagerich, 46, of Carthage, was charged with resisting arrest, DUI and drugs simple possession.

Allen Dewayne Harper, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Jason Jerell Hasting, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Emily Ruth Hawkes, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Rayburn Dale Hollis, 33, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with three counts of violation of probation, criminal trespass and drugs simple possession.

Richard Eugene Holt, 44, of Antioch, was charged with two counts of violation of probation.

Howard Dewitt Kelley, 57, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI, possession of a weapon while under the influence and drugs simple possession.

Mike Veto Lapritch Rhodes, 39, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

William Andrew Robertson, 41, of Smithville, was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine, drugs simple possession and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Matthew James Simoneau, 46, of Lebanon, was charged with drugs simple possession.

Brett Curtiss Swann, 58, of Old Hickory, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

–Staff Reports