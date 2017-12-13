Sheriff's reports for Nov. 8-11

November 8

Tara Danielle Belcher, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with assault.

Tonya Jean Bond, 39, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Brent Tyrone Bull, 43, of Portland, was charged with violating protection order and violation of probation.

Joseph Floyd Caldwell, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Dorisa Latrelle Clemmons, 19, of Lebanon, was charged with assault.

David Wayne Cooksey, 55, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Bobby Lloyd Cross, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with violating protection order.

Judy Cordelia Fields, 67, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Michael Jerald Haigler, 55, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Guylas Andropolis Jackson, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Frederick Lamar Manning, 46, of Watertown, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Deneen Machele Mazzone, 49, of Parkville, Maryland, was charged with public drunkenness.

Kari Lyn Page, 30, of Murfreesboro, was charged with failure to appear.

Preston David Perry, 27, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with assault.

Brandon Ashley Repath, 29, of Antioch, was charged with failure to appear and violation of probation.

Chad Allen Richardson, 38, of Shelbyville Road, was charged with DUI.

Joseph Pierce Robinson, 79, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI.

Sandra Rosa Santiago, 48, of Oceanside, California, was charged with DUI.

Charity Shemeka Scales, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Denise Michelle Spencer, 53, of Murfreesboro, was charged with violation of probation.

Jesse Lee Stanley, 52, of Lebanon, was charged with reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and simple possession.

Michael Edward Steiner, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Austin Dale Taylor, 28, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation.

Michael Gwendel Venoy, 28, of Gallatin, was charged with aggravated assault.

Samuel Preston Welch, 36, of Waynesboro, was charged with public drunkenness.

Dania Walker Winfree, 33, of Hermitage, was charged with failure to appear.

November 9

Gregory Ryan Barnes, 50, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

Meredith Page Billingsley, 46, of Pleasant Shade, was charged with failure to appear.

Joshua Taylor Campbell, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $1,000.

Lisa Annette Gilliam, 52, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Jason Jerell Hasting, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Krystel Elaine Kirk, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Terrence Devon London, 46, of Antioch, was held for court.

Shayla Rae Maddalina, 26, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

James Kenneth Ricketts, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of failure to pay child support.

Antione Lorenzo Slaughter, 38, of Rutherford, was held for court.

William Scott Vick, 38, of Nashville, was charged with failure to pay child support and violation of probation.

Christopher Jerail Waters, 35, of Watertown, was charged with violation of probation and two counts of failure to appear.

Stanton Hershal Wilson, 47, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI and violation of probation.

November 10

Tremayne Forrise Banks, 41, of Nashville, was serving weekend time.

Ronald Jerome Butler, 39, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

Christine Marie Callahan, 51, of Portwing, Wisconsin, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Alexi Chabarria-Moutufarwilmer, 43, of Smyrna, was charged with driving without a license.

David Wayne Cooksey, 55, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Aaron Daniel Cooper, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to pay child support, evading arrest, resisting arrest, domestic assault, two counts of violation of probation and public drunkenness.

Lisa Annette Crawford, 64, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Juan Felix Figueroa, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated assault and interference with emergency calls.

Michael Acey Hitson, 30, of LaVergne, was charged with violating protection order and DUI by allowing.

April Marie Kinsinger, 27, of LaVegne, was charged with DUI and simple possession.

William Drake Liles, 28, of Lancing, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear.

Terry Lee Perkins, 60, of Lebanon, was charged with emergency committal.

Kevin Robert Perry, 55, of Red Boiling Springs, was charged with two counts of violation of probation and failure to appear.

Lachelle Rose Perry, 26, of Hermitage, was charged with DUI and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

George Henry Rogers, 49, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Tyler Martin Roupe, 43, of Smyrna, was serving weekend time.

November 11

Hollis Nathaniel Bradley, 54, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Tracy Lynn Garner, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Daniel Thomas Harris, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Kimberly Dawn Holder, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Reginald Wayne Johnson, 56, of Lebanon, was charged with three counts of public drunkenness.

Thomas Randy Keller, 41, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with public drunkenness.

Bridget Eugenia Ladd, 43, of Smyrna, was charged with assault and failure to appear.

Laurie Kristen Mangrum, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Resha Nicole Martin, 24, of Smithville, was charged with Smithville.

Kevin Grant Montgomery, 33, of Hermitage, was charged with DUI.

Kathy Michelle Norris, 44, of Nashville, was charged with theft of property and two counts of failure to appear.

Elic Hugh Page, 24, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violating conditional release.

Brandon Keith Payne, 22, of Goodletsville, was charged with DUI.

Austin Chase Speck, 22, of Portland, was charged with DUI.

Jordan Danzelle Stanton, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with violating conditional release and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Terrence Lamar Weekly, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Dillyn Shane Whittaker, 53, of Barts Creek, was charged with public drunkenness.

Scott Daniel Wynne, 51, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

–Staff Reports