Sheriff's reports for Nov. 6 - 7

November 6

Barry Neal Bagley, 56, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Saracole Lavette Baird, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Michael Wayne Burns, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Julie Margaret Chaffins, 40, of Lebanon, was held for court.

Scott Thomas Eckhardt, 43, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to pay child support, drugs simple possession, DUI, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kathryn Leslie Flakoll, 35, of Old Hickory, was charged with violation of probation.

Edward Peter Gannon, 56, of Pleasant Shade, was charged with DUI.

Devaunte Che’ran Harlan, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $1,000.

Toney Ray Hopkins, 58, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

William Robert Jennings, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Walter Lawrence Long, 42, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Kenneth DeWayne Martin, 56, of Watertown, was charged with drugs simple possession and two counts of DUI.

Gregory Warren Mull, 42, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Corey Leron Neal, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with three counts of failure to pay child support and violation of probation.

Christina Marie Nease, 46, of Hermitage, was charged with DUI.

Destiny Marie Perryman, 19, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $1,000.

Alexander Lynn Pollack, 32, of Germantown, was charged with criminal trespass.

Billy Foster Pope, 51, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated assault.

Teresa Kay Skates, 51, of Lebanon, was serving weekend time.

Kirk Bradley Thomas, 35, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI.

Lynn Rochelle Warren, 47, of Paris, was charged with failure to pay child support.

November 7

Roy Lee Clark, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of violation of probation.

Justin Antryon Collins, 26, of Murfreesboro, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $1,000.

Keishae Dean Crowell, 29, of Nashville, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Jarred James Ellis, 33, of Hermitage, was charged with DUI.

Jamil Rasian Glover, 29, of Knoxville, was charged with theft of property worth between $1,000 and $2,500.

Darrin Walter Haas, 42, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with child abuse and neglect under six-years-old.

Richard Brandon Hurst, 32, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Lakarrah Yvetter Lattimore, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Jamaal Ahmad League, 30, of Smithville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Melissa Dawn Mayes, 38, of Greenbrier, was charged with failure to appear.

Laura Byrd Oubre, 41, of Murfreesboro, was charged with violation of probation.

Ralph Gregory Robertson, 38, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Kurtis Nathan Sanders, 23, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Brandon James Schramm, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of property.

Robert Ray Spagnolo, 31, of Hermitage, was charged with violation of probation.

Lisa Ellen Stafford, 49, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Crystal Michelle Wright, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to pay child support, manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

–Staff Reports