Sheriff's reports for Nov. 3 - Nov. 4

November 3

David Lee Asbridge, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Monroshea Deshonta Bass, 47, of Lebanon, was serving weekend time.

Brian Bora, 24, of LaVergne, was charged with duty to give information and render aid, leaving scene with death or personal injury and failure to give immediate notice on an accident.

Bruce Tyrell Burnett, 50, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Mitchell Slade Dyer, 41, of Lebanon, was serving weekend time.

Grant Newton Garrison, 20, of Knoxville, was charged with DUI, drugs simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mina Ibrham Gerges, 18, of Nashville, was charged with two counts of drugs simple possession, DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Phillip Odell Goodman, 41, of Carthage, was charged with violation of probation and failure to appear.

Jeremy Elton Green, 38, of Liberty, was charged with violation of probation.

Jennifer Brooke Hopkins, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Jerry Ray Jones, 53, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Charity Hope Keith, 43, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

Seth Thomas Leroy, 35, of Watertown, was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Judy Marlene North, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $1,000 and failure to appear.

Jessica Stewart Novoselov, 31, of Lebanon, was serving weekend time.

Candice Leigh O’Neil, 34, of Watertown, was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

William Daniel Scott Oshrin, 25, of Carthage, was charged with failure to appear.

April Dawn Sindaco, 46, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with assault.

Dereka Marie Smith, 30, of Watertown, was charged with violation of probation.

Da’Kia Alise Watkins, 20, of Murfreesboro, was charged with violation of probation.

Naomi Nicole Weaver, 33, of Hickman, was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal impersonation and failure to appear.

Damon Todd Williams, 43, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with vehicular assault, domestic assault, DUI, reckless endangerment and violation of the implied consent law.

George Wyatt Yates, 22, of Watertown, was charged with three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of reckless endangerment and unlawful carry and possession of a weapon.

Nov. 4

James-Kevin Barrett Boyd, 29, of Old Hickory, was charged with DUI.

Sasha Lee Curtis, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.

Timmy Allen Davis, 56, of Lebanon, was charged with drugs simple possession, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Donald Adolf Hensel, 23, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of property worth between $10,000 and $60,000, violation of probation, theft of merchandise worth less than $1,000, two counts of vandalism and two counts of burglary of a motor vehicle.

Christian David Layman, 22, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear, drugs simple possession, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, criminal impersonation, unauthorized use of an automobile and violation of probation.

Jamaal Ahmad League, 30, of Smithville, was charged with public drunkenness.

Mario Marquette McAdoo, 40, of Nashville, was charged with two counts of criminal trespass and theft of merchandise worth more than $1,000.

Matthew Brian Shook, 26, of Hermitage, was charged with two counts of theft of merchandise worth less than $500 and two counts of theft of property.

