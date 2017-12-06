Sheriff's reports for Oct. 31-Nov. 2

October 31

Samantha Latricia Ponder, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Hailey Morgan Prichard, 25, of Antioch, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Ollie Charlton Puckett, 34, of Watertown, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Lakendra Rena Rippy, 27, of Portland, was charged with drugs simple possession.

John Wayne Tramel, 54, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Lindsey Elizabeth Whtt, 25, of Antioch, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

November 1

Andrew Michael Baker, 21, of Antioch, was charged with emergency committal and domestic assault.

Heather Marie Bradley, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated assault.

Lorandal Deon Claybrooks, 38, of Watertown, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Michael Ryan Crowell, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Misty Jana Ferrell, 30, of Smithville, was charged with failure to appear.

Travis Edward Fort, 22, of Madison, was charged with violation of probation and violating order protection.

Angel LeeAnn Garrett, 28, of Antioch, was charged with aggravated assault.

Stephen Michael Gayhart, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Tyler James Ray Holbrook, 19, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Mandy Jo Maddox, 38, of Hartsville, was charged with violation of probation.

Aaron Jacob Pettit, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation and theft of property.

Terrance Lamont Rice, 44, of Old Hickory, was charged with violation of probation and failure to appear.

Lisa Diane Rollin, 43, of Lebanon, was held for court.

William Todd Russell, 50, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Terry Brian Tramel, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated assault.

Qarius Sha’Heed Wade, 20, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

November 2

Joshua Morgan Burroughs, 35, of Greenville, was charged with three counts of violation of probation and failure to appear.

Georgie Ray Carver, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Katie Lynn Davenport, 26, of Alexandria, was charged with aggravated assault and assault.

Jacob Daniel Harris, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with unlawful carry and possession of a weapon, possession of a firearm during commiting of a felony, two counts of possession and manufacture with intent for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia and alteration of serial number.

Latasha Nicole Jiles, 35, of Antioch, was charged with two counts of theft of merchandise worth less than $1,000, two counts of criminal trespass, resisting arrest, contributing to delinquency and escaping custody of an officer.

Jana Lea Johnson, 40, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Brittany Nicole Lee, 31, of Nashville, was charged with giving a false report or information to an officer.

Michelle Marie Madison, 51, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Christopher Dashawn McGilmer, 21, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation.

Eric Richard Mo Olsen, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of violation of probation and manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine.

Eric Alexander Wanner, 45, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with domestic assault.

Justyce Adam White, 19, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

Denny Woodard, 36, of Whites Creek, was charged with violation of probation.

–Staff Reports