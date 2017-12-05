Sheriff's reports for Oct. 30-31

October 30

Robin Wallace Phillips, 42, of Whitebluff, was held for court.

Britney Nicole Russell, 27, of Knoxville, was charged with failure to appear.

Collin Zayne Sackman, 19, of Alexandria, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $1,000.

Gavin Jade Sellars, 18, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with two counts of drugs simple possession.

Christopher Kyle Speigel, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation and theft of merchandise.

Franklin Keith Thomas, 45, of Manchester, was charged with violation of probation.

Foday Touray, 59, of Knoxville, was charged with failure to appear.

Taylor Nicholas Vatrease, 24, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine, two counts of drugs simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jason Lee Welch, 42, of Lebanon, was charged with cashing a worthless check worth less than $500.

Terry Wayne York, 47, of Old Hickory, was charged with violation of probation.

October 31

Tyler Lee Anderson, 23, of Antioch, was charged with failure to appear.

Jason Dwayne Bowers, 37, of Lebanon, was held for court.

Emily Victoria Briley, 46, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation.

Brittany Michelle Burton, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Kariemah Lynne Craig, 29, of Nashville, was charged with criminal impersonation and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Rebecca Lynnette Cunningham, 32, of Madison, was charged with violation of probation.

Shannon Elizabeth Cunningham, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

John Kelly Gross, 45, of Mt. Juliet, was held for court.

Gina Marie Klassen, 53, of Old Hickory, was charged with DUI.

Wayman Louis Manson, 54, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with domestic assault.

Rachel Caroline Martin, 39, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Bruce Delanie Mendenhall, 66, of Nashville, was held for court.

Jesse Tyler Mobbs, 25, of Davenport, Florida, was held for court.

Cody Wayne Elli Patrick, 28, of Chattanooga, was charged with contempt of court.

–Staff Reports