Sheriff's reports and most wanted

October 29

Lucas Juan Alonzo, 19, of Lebanon, was charged with driving without a license and DUI.

John Paul Bald, 52, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI.

Candace Michelle Fortner, 31, of Old Hickory, was charged with criminal trespass and domestic assault.

Jeffrey Mark Fortner, 32, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with criminal trespass.

Jerrod Madison Graves, 57, of Nashville, was charged with public drunkenness and drugs simple possession.

William Sammy Harding, 32, of Fairview, was charged with public drunkenness.

Kimberly Dawn Holder, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of failure to appear, vandalism, violation of probation, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

Kyle Wayne Ketcher, 24, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with two counts of domestic assault.

Filipe Jorge Pereira Arruda, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Phillipe Perez Perez, 19, of Nashville, was charged with public drunkenness.

Joshua Kyle Taylor, 23, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

William Greg York, 39, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with domestic assault.

October 30

Amanda Christen Andrews, 38, of Nashville, was held for court.

Gregory Latroy Applewhite, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of violation of probation, fugitive from justice and failure to appear.

Franklin Gay Burgess, 49, of Gallatin, was charged with failure to pay child support and failure to appear.

Jonathan Wayne Campbell, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Devin Lemonte Cartwright, 23, of Smithville, was charged with failure to appear.

Jimmy Joe Garvin, 48, of Nashville, was charged with misuse of 911.

Sandy Renee Gordon, 55, of Murfreesboro, was charged with DUI and two counts of drugs simple possession.

Michael Anthony Hasting, 22, of Lebanon, was charged with three counts of violation of probation, reckless endangerment, vandalism worth less than $1,000 and failure to appear.

Daniel Lee Hudson, 42, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Charles Bernard Miller, 41, of Nashville, was charged with unlawful carry and possession of a weapon and theft of property.

Jahdai De’Leon Norman, 19, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of failure to appear and drugs simple possession.

