Sheriff's reports and most wanted

October 18

Cameron Wayne Bush, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with escape attempt, failure to pay child support, drugs simple possession and contempt of court.

David Wayne Cooksey, 55, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Eric Bradley Greer, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Nathan Harris, 25, of Antioch, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Crystal Gale Linder, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of violation of probation, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and failure to pay child support.

Michael Edward Palmer, 47, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear and two counts of violation of probation.

Donald Wayne Pickett, 53, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with public drunkenness.

Michael Reed Putnam, 27, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI.

Lamarcus Emanuel Seay, 50, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of sex offender registry.

Matthew Blake Slatton, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Michael Thomas Stroud, 39, of Springfield, was held for court.

Alexa Shea Taylor, 30, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $1000.

Billie Jayne Thompson, 36, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Luis Servando Torres, 23, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Deborah Dawn Trouy, 56, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Jeremy Thomas Vanderpol, 40, of Antioch, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

October 19

Thomas Earl Adams, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Clifton Edward Avent Jr., 47, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Matthew Brian Bassette, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Jason Dwayne Bowers, 37, of Lebanon, was held for court.

Milton Dale Butler, 53, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

George Andrew Chaney, 29, of Nashville, was charged with possession of a schedule I drug and failure to appear.

