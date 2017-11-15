Sheriff's reports and most wanted

October 15

Leaha Ann Aldridge, 39, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI and possession of a legend drug.

Gregory Wilson Beauchesne, 21, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI and possesson of drug paraphernalia.

Edgar Eugene Bennett, 42, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Tareko Marquis Butler, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and failure to appear.

Georgie Ray Carver, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Stephen Alexander Clark, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Brandon Dayshawn Dickey, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Collin Ray Hannah, 23, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with public drunkenness and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Anthony Hazlett, 27, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with public drunkenness.

Jereme Tylor Johnson, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with possession of a weapon while under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Oval Lee Mudd, 39, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

October 16

Priscila A Aguilar-Conztez, 20, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Alisa Dawn Burnett, 54, of Gallatin, was charged with failure to give immediate notice on an accident, leaving the scene with property damage and DUI.

Denise Kay Chance, 36, of Lebanon, was held for court.

Caleb Mason Collins, 23, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with two counts of violation of probation and failure to appear.

Rafael Cornelio, 24, of Watertown, was charged with violation of probation.

Eduardo Rosales Gomez, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Shay Lorri Jones, 45, of Nashville, was charged with DUI.

Jonathan Paul Kemp, 31, of Watertown, was charged with DUI and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Kathy Lynn Mofield, 51, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Jerel Anthony Moultry, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with contempt of court.

Fred Howard Quillen, 31, of Murfreesboro, was charged with violation of probation and DUI.

Miranda Beth Trevathan, 25, of Watertown, was charged with failure to appear.

Justin Joshua Williams, 19, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with drugs simple possession, evading arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.

–Staff Reports