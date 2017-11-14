Sheriff's reports and most wanted

October 12

Stevie Rebeca Avendano, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Freddia Denise Baker, 55, of Sparta, was charged with violation of probation.

Tiffany Michelle Baskerville, 30, of Gallatin, was held for court.

Michael Loren Bednarcyk, 32, of Old Hickory, was charged with domestic assault.

Jacob Briar Dies, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine.

Jeffrey Scott Green, 48, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated assault.

Travers Clifton Harper, 48, of Gallatin, was charged with DUI and failure to appear.

Joseph Clark Hindelang, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

John Wayne Hudson, 19, of Lebanon, was charged with emergency committal

Addison Terrell Hunter, 45, of Chicago, Illinois, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Miranda Beth Massey, 29, of Carthage, was charged with violation of probation.

Kevin Scott Monroe, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Jordon Denzelle Stanton, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated assault and false imprisonment.

Christian Matthew Torres, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated assault.

October 13

Austin Michelle Marie, 45, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

Richard Delton Barnes, 39, of Smithville, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Jessica Nicole Bingham, 28, of LaVergne, was charged with failure to appear.

Jimi Rachael Box, 23, of Carthage, was charged with failure to appear.

Chad Michael Browning, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Jeremy Eugene Bryan, 32, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with theft of property worth less than $1000, theft of merchandise worth less than $500 and two counts of violation of probation.

Rafael Cornelio, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI and reckless endangerment.

Levi Jay Duke, 27, of Lebanon, was serving weekend time.

Lori Anne Harville, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and violation of probation.

Rhonda Christine Johnston, 48, of Lebanon, was charged with drugs simple possession.

Brittany Dawn Jones, 35, of Portland, was charged with DUI.

James Christopher Kittrell, 42, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear. Leonard Lawrence Lenning, 46, of Lebanon, was charged with disorderly conduct and two counts of violation of probation.

Mallory Claire Mahan, 29, of Baxter, was charged with DUI.

Nancy Jo Moss, 63, of Cookeville, was charged with DUI.

Ryan Thomas Nichols, 28, of Gordonsville, was charged with violation of probation, domestic assault and vandalism.

Matthew Christopher Rye, 20, of Lebanon, was charged with evading arrest.

Christopher Glenn Stone, 40, of Columbia, was charged with violation of community corrections and violation of probation.

Crystal Bianca Trivett, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Rebecca Dean Warden, 48, of Lebanon, was charged with drugs simple possession.

Justice Namen Williams, 19, of Lebanon, was serving weekend time.

Shivonn Elizabeth Winnett, 44, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to pay child support and failure to appear.

Victoria Blake Wix, 23, of Westmoreland, was charged with violation of probation.

Yonas Yokob, 42, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Oct. 14

Amber Kountry Bratcher, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Sidney Jerome Cason, 57, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Chike Kipchoge Collier, 45, of Murfreesboro, was charged with violation of probation.

Lisa Marie Doran, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Jessica Watkins Eubanks, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with evading arrest, resisting arrest, two counts of violation of probation and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Matthew Dale Faulk, 28, of Cleveland, was charged with tampering with or fabricating evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christina Nastassja Fitz, 29, of Memphis, was charged with evading arrest and reckless driving.

Michael Dewayne Fitz, 33, of Memphis, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Roderick Laron Jones-Morgan, 26, of Nashville, was charged with possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, three counts of possession and manufacture with intent for resale, unlawful carry and possession of a weapon, theft of property, resisting arrest, domestic assault, parole violation and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christen Noel Lindsey, 25, of Hermitage, was charged with DUI.

Nicole Denise Menard, 33, of Hermitage, was charged with failure to appear.

Cassandra Lindsey Montanye, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Miguel Angel Rico-Alonso, 45, of Crossville, was charged with DUI and driving without a license.

Pablo Rico-Murillo, 28, of Red Boiling Springs, was charged with DUI by allowing.

Trenton Blake Sheppard, 27, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI.

Antoine Lorenzo Slaughter, 38, of Nashville, was charged with DUI, unlawful carry and possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon while under the influence and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

–Staff Reports