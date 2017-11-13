Sheriff's reports and most wanted

October 10

Nia Celine Snow, 26, of Nashville, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Justin Alexander Varnell, 27, of Old Hickory, was charged with violation of probation.

October 11

Megan Elizabeth Brown, 23, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

David Wayne Cooksey, 55, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Robert Kieth Creek, 43, of Springfield, was charged with criminal trespass and two counts of theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Jack Crouch, 58, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI.

William Shannon Crowder, 42, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with theft of property.

James Edward Goff, 31, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Christopher Devonte Goodly, 24, of Franklin, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, evading arrest and failure to appear.

Darrell Glenn Green, 57, of Mt. Juliet, was serving weekend time.

Billy Warren Harmon, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Mike McKinney Haubenriech, 58, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Wallace Dennis Johnson, 48, of Carthage, was charged with reckless endangerment.

Champ Lea Kellow, 64, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Fard Hassan Marchbanks, 26, of Nashville, was charged with evading arrest and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Melissa Paige McGregor, 42, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Demarcus Glenn Mitchell, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of violation of probation.

Matthew Ma’Kee Moore, 33, of Hermitage, was charged with drugs simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of burglary tools, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, criminal simulation and theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Jeffrey John Pignone, 39, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with criminal simulation and schedule I.

Michaela Lee Taylor, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Crystal Renee Watkins, 31, of Murfreesboro, was charged with two counts of drugs simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

October 12

Joshua Allen Anders, 33, of Bethpage, was charged with two counts of failure to pay child support.

