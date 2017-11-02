Sheriff's reports and most wanted

October 1

Michael Demont Harris, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Ethan Michael Hernandez, 18, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with aggravated burglary, two counts of assault and public drunkenness.

Matthew Edward Madewell, 32, of Carthage, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500, criminal impersonation and theft of property.

Rigoberto Martinez-Trujillo, 40, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Zakery Austin Mays, 19, of Nashville, was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Lisa Ellen Stafford, 49, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation and possession of a legend drug.

Ashley Nicole Sykes, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with evading arrest, theft of merchandise worth less than $500 and violation of probation.

Arturo Mendez Tiscareno, 18, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI, violation of open container laws and driving without a license.

Benjamin Louis Vantrease, 57, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

October 2

Jason Dwayne Barnes, 37, of Ashland City, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Christopher Ryan Beale, 45, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI and two counts of drugs simple possession.

Donna Kay Campbell, 53, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI.

Michelle Marie Carter, 62, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Donna Sue Catlett, 44, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Matthew Wayne Clayton, 46, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault and drugs simple possession.

Jason Michale Cross, 41, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

Tila Antonett Draper, 19, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500 and failure to appear.

Sean Daniel Garrett, 39, of Lebanon, was charged with identity theft, three counts of possession or fraudulent use of credit or debit cards, and theft of property.

Brandy Lanae Graves, 33, of Springfield, was charged with violation of probation.

Kaden Michael Gross, 23, of Old Hickory, was charged with violation of probation.

–Staff Reports