Sheriff's reports and most wanted

July 14

Joshua Demonta McKibben, 19, of Mt. Juliet was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery.

Charles William Sanders, 45, of Mt. Juliet was charged with public drunkenness.

Shelley Alene Sullivan, 41, of Mt. Juliet was charged with failure to appear.

Jeffery Allen Walker, 42, of Smyrna was declared a motor vehicle habitual offender.

Shelia Evonne West, 59, of Hickman was charged with failure to appear.

July 15

Matthew William Bagley, 45, of Gladville was charged with unlawful carry and possession of a weapon.

Elizabeth Michelle Brewington, 21, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Michael Dale Busby, 48, of Nashville was charged with DUI.

Gregory Allen Green, 45, of Lebanon was charged with driving without a license.

Caleb Isaiah Johnson, 20, of Ashton City was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale, unlawful carry and possession of a weapon, resisting arrest and evading arrest.

Rory D’Andre Johnson, 32, of Lebanon was charged with aggravated assault.

Kylan Taylor Leeper, 18, of Carthage was charged with public drunkenness and underage consumption.

Joel Brandon Poston, 41, of Carthage was charged with criminal impersonation and violation of probation.

Takoria Chontae Primm, 25, of Nashville was charged with domestic assault.

Morgan Taylor Woelk, 19, of Chapmansboro was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale, unlawful carry and possession of a weapon, resisting arrest and evading arrest.

July 16

Jerry Lee Adams, 57, of Lebanon was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Billy Wayne Barnes, 60, of Mt. Juliet was charged with domestic assault and interference with emergency calls.

Marki Denise Bettencourt, 27, of Lebanon was charged with domestic assault.

Wallace Anthony Blakeman, 29, of Lebanon was charged with two counts of failure to pay child support.

Matthew Wayne Bogle, 26, of Lebanon was charged with evading arrest, criminal trespassing and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Shelyon Fontina Brown, 44, of Lebanon was charged with public drunkenness.

Xaviera Nicole Burns, 29, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Darrius Rochea Dailey, 22, of Mt. Juliet was charged with failure to appear.

Lindsey Nicole Higgenbottom, 32, of Nashville was charged with theft of property worth $1,000 to $2,500.

Michelle Latrice Miles, 23, of Nashville was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Christopher Wayne Owen, 31, of Madison was charged with the manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

John Ray Petree, 48, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear and DUI.

Ashley Nicole Sykes, 29, of Lebanon was charged with criminal impersonation, drugs simple possession and evading arrest.

Justin Glen Vankirk, 34, of Madison was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Allen Lee Windom, 27, of Anguilla, MS was charged as a fugitive from justice.

July 17

Jeffery Aaron Abott, 31, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Michael Donovan Bagley, 27, of Lebanon was charged with assault, resisting arrest, vandalism, evading arrest and criminal violation of probation.

Marvin Andrew Bryant, 20, of Goodlettsville was held for court.

Bradley Evan Carey, 32, of Lebanon was charged with violation of conditional release domestic.

Andy Michael Chambers, 26, of Mt. Juliet was held for court.

Joseph Lavell Chambers, 40, of Cleveland was charged with violation of order of protection.

Kiara Denise Clemmons, 24, of Mt. Juliet was charged with violation of probation.

William Austin Crawley, 19, of Mt. Juliet was charged with violation of probation.

Kathryn Leslie Flakoll, 35, of Mt. Juliet was charged with DUI.

Daniel Sean Hall, 57, of Mt. Juliet was charged with public drunkenness.

Monti Devanne Hill, 24, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear.

Geary Clinton Jackson, 35, of Lebanon was charged with possession of schedule II drugs, unlawful carry or possession of a weapon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Timothy Ryan McCleary, 29, of Lebanon was charged with domestic assault.

Anthony Jermaine Odom, 39, of Lebanon was charged with three counts of failure to pay child support.

Ramon David Perez, 22, of Knoxville was charged with failure to appear or bond jumping.

–Staff Reports