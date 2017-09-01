Sheriff's Reports and Most Wanted

July 9

Dana Michelle Bowes, 39, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation, theft of property and aggravated burglary.

Emily Victoria Briley, 45, of Nashville was charged with failure to appear.

Georgia Ray Carver, 41, of Lebanon was charged with public drunkenness.

Kendrick Lavelle Davis, 24, of Nashville was charged with failure to appear.

Joseph Darryl Griggs, 34, of Murfreesboro was charged with two counts of aggravated burglary, vandalism worth less than $1,000, theft of property worth less than $1,000 and theft of property.

Emilio Isaias Hernandez, 46, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear.

Tawnie Jolene Isham, 30, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation, two counts of DUI, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and violation of implied consent law.

Alphonso DeWayne Maynard, 48, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear.

Sarande Sandra Neza, 28, of Las Vegas, NV was charged with prostitution, drugs simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rachel Nichole Rodriguez, 26, of Lebanon was charged with domestic assault.

Elmer Alexis Vigil-Hernandez, 30, of Nashville was charged with reckless driving and driving without a license.

Kitty Lynn Williams, 32, of Alexandria was serving weekend time.

July 10

Antonio Maurice Alexander, 22, of Murfreesboro was charged with failure to appear.

Lanyard Keith Armstrong, 39, of Lebanon was held for court.

Faron Jesse Barnes, 29, of Cordova was charged with failure to appear or bond jumping.

Deandre Devon Bass, 27, of Alexandria was charged with violation of probation.

Xaviera Nicole Burns, 29, of Lebanon was charged with drug paraphernalia.

Deshon Lynn Crawford, 20, of Lebanon was charged with two counts of drugs simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Melissa Renee Dublin, 25, of Camdin, SC was charged with drugs simple possession, criminal impersonation, driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christian David Field, 24, of Hermitage was charged with violation of probation.

James Andrew Fisher, 43, of Old Hickory was charged with failure to appear or bond jumping.

Meghan Laverne Garrett, 27, of Lebanon was charged with two counts of violation of conditional release domestic.

Miranda Deshae Harp, 23, of Bethpage was charged with criminal simulation, possession of drug paraphernalia, drugs simple possession, criminal impersonation and failure to appear or bond jumping.

Larry Robert Holloway, 47, of Hendersonville was held for court.

Jeffrey Wayne Hunnicutt, 54, of Lebanon was held for court.

Rachel Danielle King, 33, of Old Hickory was charged with violation of probation.

Brian Alexander Larson, 27, of Mt. Juliet was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Sarah Lynn Middleton, 46, of Mt. Juliet was serving weekend time.

Joseph Lee Moss, 30, of Lebanon was charged with failure to pay child support.

John Calvin Murray, 52, of Nashville was held for court.

Jahdai De’Leon Norman, 18, of Lebanon was charged with domestic assault.

Kevin Robert Perry, 55, of Red Boiling Springs was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Derrick Devonte Rhodes, 24, of Lebanon was charged with failure to pay child support.

Darrell Cortez Searcy, 30. Of Lebanon was charged with two counts of possession and manufacture with intent for resale, resisting arrest, drugs simple possession and parole violation.

Tawon Shaw, 19, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation, unlawful carry or possession of a weapon, failure to appear or bond jumping and violation of conditional release domestic.

Crystal Dawn Strader, 31, of Mt. Juliet was charged with theft of property, driving on revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and aggravated burglary.

Andrew Gene Walker, 53, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear.

Erica Jenea Wilson, 24, of Lebanon was charged with domestic assault.

July 11

Jeremy Sharif Bender, 30, of Mt. Juliet was held for court.

Alastus Maris Bilbrey, 50, of Cookeville was charged with failure to appear.

Chassity Danielle Coleman, 25, of Antioch was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale.

Chad Alan Crawford, 42, of Lebanon was held for court.

Derrick Dwann Frazier, 20, of Nashville was held for court.

Justin Michael Hewitt, 33, of Antioch was charged with theft of property.

Kristina Amanda Lampkin, 26, of Smyrna was charged with contempt of court.

Leverties Lawson, 26, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear.

Victor Locklear, 53, of Dowelltown was charged with failure to appear.

Dmitri Michael Loll, 24, of Murfreesboro was charged with failure to appear.

Eric Phillip Maneri, 27, of Lebanon was charged with sale of schedule II drugs.

Geoffrey Marquet Maynard, 31, of Lebanon was held for court.

Thomas Edward Shockley, 30, of Nashville was charged with failure to appear and theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Rebecca Lee Squires, 20, of Murfreesboro was charged with violation of probation.

Charles Edward Thomas, 49, of Lebanon was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Jack Norris Thompson, 46, of Lebanon was serving weekend time.

Billy Ray Turner, 46, of Lebanon was held for court.

Nicholas Jeffery Walden, 29, of Cross Plains was held for court.

Michelle Renee Weir, 40, of Baxter was charged with violation of probation.

