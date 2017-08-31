Sheriff's reports and most wanted

July 5

Matthew Kyle Strane, 32, of Lebanon was charged with domestic assault.

Teresa Lee Troutt, 43, of Lebanon was charged with aggravated assault.

Tony Lynn Williams, 32, of Lebanon was charged with criminal violation of probation.

July 6

Shawon Leroy Alexander, 32, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Andres Alonzo, 20, of Antioch was charged with disorderly conduct.

Emily Jo Anderson, 24, of Mt. Juliet was charged with altering of temporary tag.

Victoria Drake Buckman, 21, of Chattanooga was charged with failure to appear.

Michael Ray Campbell, 22, of Lavergne, was charged with failure to appear.

Steven Lester Dearmon, 54, of Mt. Juliet was charged with domestic assault.

Caleb Westley Denney, 30, of Carthage was held for court.

Ronald Lee Dickerson, 39, of Lebanon was held for court.

Baltazar Zamora Garcia, 29, of Lebanon was charged with domestic assault.

Adam Michael Green, 36, of Mt. Juliet was charged with four counts of aggravated assault, possession of weapon while under the influence, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest.

Jeremy John Herron, 41, of Watertown was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Christopher Wade Hill, 39, of Lebanon was charged with aggravated assault and domestic assault.

Dustin Robert McDonough, 27, of Lebanon was charged with domestic assault.

Bruce Delanie Mendenhall, 66, of Nashville was held for court.

Brandi Nichole Morgan, 24, of Lebanon was held for court.

Kimberly Pittman Odell, 48, of Antioch was charged with violation of probation.

Henry Jackson Odum, 53, of Lebanon was charged with DUI.

Mark Curtis Rand, 21, of Watertown was charged with three counts of violation of probation and failure to appear or bond jumping.

Lederick Deron Rhodes, 21, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Lydia Chanta Snider, 55, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Kenneth Deon Spicer, 28, of Goodlettsville was charged with violation of probation.

July 7

Collin Michael Arnold, 25, of Lebanon was charged with theft of property.

Kenneth Todd Dickerson, 39, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Jennifer Elizabeth Drake, 33, of Chapel Hill was serving weekend time.

Harrison Wilbert Frasier, 43, of Watertown was charged with aggravated assault and vandalism worth less than $1,000.

Penelope Ann Humphrey, 50, of Lebanon was charged with public drunkenness.

Gary Shane Jared, 31, of Lebanon was charged with criminal violation of probation.

James Daniel Lester, 29, of Lebanon was charged with three counts of failure to appear or bond jumping.

William Donnell Love, 26, of Nashville was serving weekend time.

Clarissa Lee Martin, 18, of Lebanon was charged with domestic assault.

William Cory Meadows, 31, of Mt. Juliet was charged with failure to pay child support.

Peter Wesley Morrison, 58, of Lebanon was charged with public drunkenness.

Blair Nichole Murray, 26, of Lebanon was charged with theft of property.

Thomas Brian Seay, 39, of Nashville was charged with DUI.

Christopher Jerial Waters, 35, of Watertown was charged with violation of probation.

Robert Marcus Watkins, 54, of Lebanon was serving weekend time.

July 8

George Allen Anhalt, 46, of Nashville was charged with criminal attempt.

Joshua Morgan Burroughs, 35, of Hermitage was charged with violation of probation.

Toby Michael Crowel, 40, of Lebanon was charged with DUI.

Timothy Martel Dotson, 46, of Watertown was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Randall Chris Evans, 29, of Lebanon was charged with aggravated assault.

Tosha Sharee Flynn, 34, of Mt. Juliet was charged with violation of probation.

Ronald Edward Gray, 60, of Lebanon was charged with public drunkenness.

Sean Ian McMahon, 36, of Lebanon was charged with two counts of violation of probation and violation of conditional release domestic.

Rodney Dale Overstreet, 37, of Cookeville was charged with failure to pay child support.

Amanda Kaye Owen, 45, of Mt. Juliet was charged with two counts of theft of property and driving without a license.

Robert Brud Spickard III, 36, of Lebanon was charged with DUI, driving without a license and violation of implied consent law.

Collin Chase Woods, 18, of Mt. Juliet was charged with contribution to delinquency, theft of property, drugs simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gary Wayne Wright, 59, of Lebanon was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Brennon Marcel Wynn, 23, of Mt. Juliet was charged with two counts of failure to appear.

–Staff Reports