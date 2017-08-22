Sheriff's reports and most wanted

June 14

Russell Eugene Neely, 37, of Lebanon was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brandon Lowe Tomlinson, 27, of Lebanon was held for court.

Joseph Lee Turner, 35, of Portland was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Johnny Reb Williams, 44, of Alexandria was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and altering of temp tag.

June 15

Christopher Lee Beckham, 31, of Mt. Juliet was charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Russell Shannon Campbell, 43, of Mt. Juliet was charged with failure to pay child support and violation of probation.

Mandy Nicole Coeyman, 39, of Pleasant View was charged with failure to appear.

Thomas Patrick Courtney, 48, of Lebanon was charged with drugs simple possession and DUI.

Donald Eugene Drake, 41, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Craig Niles Hanson, 39, of Watertown was charged with domestic assault.

Kristal Gail Hedrick, 41, of Lebanon was charged with burglary of burglary of motor vehicle and public drunkenness.

Timothy Chad Lankford, 36, of Nashville was charged with drugs simple possession.

Robert Allen Lannom, 55, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear.

Crystal Gale Linder, 32, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Richard Smith Mathis, 51, of Lebanon was charged with failure to pay child support.

Sara Elizabeth McLaughlin, 24, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear.

Brandon Lee Murphy, 34, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Gregory Keith Oxendine, 60, of Lebanon was charged with two counts of theft of property and theft of services worth less than $500.

Charles Alexander Smith, 23, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear.

Ricky James Stacy, 55, of Lebanon was charged with public drunkenness.

Keith Paul Sutton, 27, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

David Alan Witham, 54, of Mt. Juliet was charged with resisting arrest.

Walter Edward Tyler Word, 21, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear.

June 16

Monica Darlene Ashby, 35, of Lebanon was charged with assault, DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia and drugs simple possession.

Justin Tyler Beasley, 23, of Mt. Juliet was serving weekend time.

Jamie Christine Bosch, 41, of Lebanon was charged with two counts of allowing dogs to roam at large.

Curtis Michael Call, 39, of Murfreesboro was charged with failure to appear.

Wayne Eugene Cottey, 54, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear.

Michael Brian Crotzer, 35, of Lebanon was charged with failure to pay child support.

Jennifer Elizabeth Drake, 33, of Chapel Hill was charged with possession schedule IV.

Bruce Kent Dretchen, 55, of Mt. Juliet was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale, possession of a firearm during committing of a felony and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lisa Kaye Dretchen, 51, of Lebanon was charged with drug paraphernalia, drugs simple possession and drugs simple possession.

Derick Trenton Hughes, 28, of Lebanon was charged with ten counts of sexual battery and five counts of statutory rape.

Estifanos Tegegne Kumssa, 18, of Antioch was charged with assault, resisting arrest and drugs simple possession.

Elizabeth Dianne Mcabee, 37, of Hartsville was charged with DUI and drugs simple possession.

Corey Lynn McClure, 28, of Nashville was charged with theft of property.

Sandra Dee McIntyre, 55, of Lebanon was charged with two counts of sale of schedule II drugs and schedule IV drug violations.

Robert Dwayne McMahon, 30, of Smyrna was charged with failure to appear.

Elizabeth Ann Morrison, 31, of Gruetli-Laagar was charged with theft of property worth between $1000-$10000.

Melissa Davis Oliver, 51, of Lebanon was charged with theft of property.

Joey Robert Patton, 45, of Watertown was charged with two counts of soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor, ten counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and ten counts of sex battery by an authority figure.

Rebekah Grace Petto, 24, of Smyrna was charged with violation of probation.

Crissy Dean Ratliff, 27, of Lebanon was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Christopher Lamar Robinson, 21, of Lebanon was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale, drug free school zone and drugs simple possession.

David Royce Rollin, 67, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and violating conditional release.

Ray Lamont Smith, 44, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Mason Edward Sullins, 23, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Joe David Warren, 30, of Portland was charged with DUI, drugs simple possession, failure to give immediate notice on an accident violation of the implied consent law, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and leaving the scene with property damage.

Jerry Don-Morgan Young, 35, of Watertown was charged with criminal trespass.

–Staff Reports