Sheriff's reports and most wanted

June 2

Brent Tyrone Bull, 42, of Portland was charged with violation of probation.

Thomas Pattrick Courtney, 48, of Lebanon was charged with disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and assault.

Jared Dylan Futrell, 24, of Celina was charged with public drunkenness.

Mark Dylan Gibson, 25, of Lebanon was serving weekend time.

Christopher Mark Gilliland, 43, of Nashville was charged with violation of probation.

Kevin Ray Harbin, 25, of Nashville was charged with public drunkenness.

Johnny Ray Hawkins, 33, of Lebanon was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

William Tyler Haynes, 29, of Lebanon was charged with DUI.

Davon Darnell Hicks, 29, of Hermitage was charged with evading arrest.

Dylan Jacob Mcintyre, 24, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Charles Bradley Merritt, 30, of Mt. Juliet was charged with failure to appear.

Nicholas Dillon Murphy, 22, of Manchester was charged with three counts of failure to appear.

Danvechio Cocheese Patton, 34, of Lebanon was charged with unlawful carry and possession of a weapon, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, leaving the scene with property damage, two counts of drugs simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal trespass and drugs simple possession.

Hilary Claire Robertson, 27, of Mt. Juliet was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and DUI.

Richard Conrad Rothe, 26, of Lebanon was charged with unlawful carry and possession of a weapon and criminal impersonation.

Lamont Deshawn Rutland, 39, of Mt. Juliet was charged with violation of community supervision.

Ashley Dawn Searcey, 26, of Mt. Juliet was charged with theft of property worth less than $500 and violation of probation.

Antonio Terran Seay, 36, of Lebanon was charged with unlawful carry and possession of a weapon, possession and manufacture with intent for resale, altering of a temp tag and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

–Staff Reports