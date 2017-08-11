Sheriff's reports and most wanted

May 31

Dominique Dequan Allen, 26, of Lavergne was charged with domestic assault.

Bernadette Nicole Bidwell, 51, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Jeremy Lynn Clem, 35, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear.

Frankie Lee Foutch, 57, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Jesse Oliver Hunter, 27, of Lebanon was held for court.

Barbara Ann Jackson, 69, of Mt. Juliet was charged with domestic assault.

Matthew Allen Johnson, 34, of Mt. Juliet was charged with possession of a weapon while under the influence and DUI.

Jerry Tyson Jones, 28, of Cookeville was charged with speeding, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, violation of the implied consent law and DUI.

Jamikal Alan Meade, 21, of Nashville was charged with violation of probation.

Eduardo Garza Ochoa, 26, of Antioch was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and drugs simple possession.

Helen Juanita Parrish, 59, of Lebanon was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Danny Ray Prater, 32, of Liberty was charged with violation of probation.

Jose Roberto Urquiza-Rangel, 35, of Nashville was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

June 1

Freddie Ali Bell, 31, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear.

Ralph David Benton, 56, of Kingsport was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Daniel Alvin Estey, 39, of Mt. Juliet was charged with violation of probation.

Amber Melinda Parrish, 28, of Smyrna was charged with violation of probation.

James Edward Shaub, 38, of Dickson was charged with stalking.

Traig Zebion Sweeney, 23, of Murfreesboro was charged with criminal trespass.

June 2

Angela Beth Balser, 41, of Goodlettsville was charged with non-verbal harassment.

–Staff Reports