Sheriff's reports and most wanted

May 23

Andrea Nicole Alford, 33, of hermitage was charged with violation of probation.

Dennis Lee Arnold, 53, of Mt. Juliet was held for court.

Michael James Bayle, 22, of Lebanon was charged with theft of property and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Ohlie Clifton Brown, 63, of Mt. Juliet was charged with two counts of DUI.

Wayford Demonbreun, 42, of Nashville was held for court.

Tracie Lynette Denney, 41, of Lebanon was charged with DUI, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and violation of the implied consent law.

Timothy Martel Dotson, 46, of Watertown was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Angela Joy Driver, 41, of Lebanon was charged with domestic assault.

Susan Cecilia Hammer, 59, of Mt. Juliet was charged with domestic assault.

Joseph Christophe Hendry, 22, of Nashville was held for court.

Theresa Michelle Hiester, 29, of Joelton was charged with failure to appear.

Tina Deshea Jennings, 41, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Dia Michelle Landi, 38, of Lebanon was charged with two counts of violation of probation and theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Tari Jessika Lunsford, 30, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Michael Duwayne Martin, 39, of Mt. Juliet was charged with failure to appear.

Douglas Howard Morgan, 35, of Cookeville was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a legend drug, possession schedule IV, possession schedule II, vandalism worth less than $500, theft of property worth less than $500, recless endangerment, assault and aggravated assault.

Karley Diane Murrell, 24, of Lafayette was charged with failure to appear.

Terrance Lamont Rice, 44, of Old Hickory was charged with domestic assault, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, resisting arrest and evading arrest.

Rayna Marie-Jea Slaughenhoupt, 31, of Lebanon was held for court.

Nia Celine Snow, 25, of Nashville was charged with failure to pay child support.

Alexander Presley Stephens, 19, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Darla Ann Wright, 43, of Lebanon was held for court.

Eric Jeffrey Zwirner, 52, of Lebanon was charged with reckless driving, DUI and violation of the implied consent law.

May 24

Starlett Desarae Arnold, 34, of Brush Creek was charged with violation of probation.

Adalberto Cano Barrera, 22, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

James Kevin Bell, 30, of Lebanon was charged with voluntary manslaughter.

David Jerome Booker, 48, of Nashville was charged with violation of probation.

Debra Ann Boykin, 53, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Koby Stanton Bullard, 26, of Smithville was charged with possession of a weapon while under the influence and DUI.

Christopher Aaron Carson, 32, of Goodlettsville was held for court.

William Henry Frazier, 47, of Watertown was charged with violation of probation.

Meghan Laverne Garrett, 27, of Lebanon was charged with domestic assault and drugs simple possession.

James Ray Gregory, 53, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Timothy Shane Gulley, 36, of Lebanon was charged with failure to pay child support and drugs simple possession.

Rodriguez Barry Hardy, 39, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Ronald David Harris, 46, of Lavergne was charged with four counts of rape, sexual batter by an authority figure and four counts of sexual incest.

John Bartholome James, 24, of Nashville was charged with two counts of failure to appear.

Janice Lynn Johnson, 52, of Watertown was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500 and violation of probation.

Jennifer Marie Locke, 37, of Lebanon was charged with aggravated burglary, violation of probation, two counts of assault, resisting arrest and vandalism.

Edward Lee Pitkin, 32, of Mt. Juliet was charged with violating conditional release.

Christopher Lamar Robinson, 21, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Cameron Blake Rogers, 22, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation, DUI, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, unlawful carry and possession of a weapon, theft of property and unauthorized use of an automobile or joyriding.

Tim David Roper, 28, of Gallatin was charged with failure to appear.

Billy James Spivey, 28, of Gainesboro was charged with contempt of court.

Alex Jamarl Stewart, 21, of Whites Creek was charged with aggravated assault.

Reginald Lee Talley, 31, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear.

Joseph Ray Waters, 38, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear.

May 25

Ronald Campbell Bone, 66, of Lebanon was charged with two counts of violating conditional release.

Darren Shofar Cason, 41, of Lebanon was charged with domestic assault.

William Austin Crawley, 19, of Mt. Juliet was charged with failure to appear.

Michael William Defuria, 26, of Mt. Juliet was charged with two counts of failure to appear.

Kayla Ann Dodson, 27, of Lebanon was charged with domestic assault and vandalism.

Jessica Lee Gambill, 28, of Murfreesboro was charged with DUI and violation of the implied consent law.

Tina Renee Grisham, 48, of Carthage was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine.

Timothy Charles Hermann, 27, of Hermitage was charged with leaving the scene with death or personal injury, three counts of drugs simple possession and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Sherry Leann Huff, 47, of Madison was held for court.

Patricia Faye Johnson, 28, of Mt. Juliet was charged with failure to appear.

Gary Lee Love, 31, of Mt. Juliet was charged with failure to appear and violation of probation.

Zakery Austin Mays, 19, of Nashville was charged with aggravated burglary, vandalism worth less than $500 and theft of property worth between $10000 and $60000.

Dustin Tyler Ray, 30, of Lebanon was charged with disorderly conduct.

