Sheriff's reports and most wanted

May 21

John Daniel Garcia, 33, of Murfreesboro was charged with DUI and violation of the implied consent law.

Carissa Nicole Giroux, 25, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation and failure to pay child support.

Ashley Rae Laude, 27, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear.

Stephen Jeffery Lohr, 44, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation and violating conditional release.

Niyokia Janae McCauley, 23, of Nashville was charged with violation of probation.

Tosha Sharee McClain, 30, of Nashville was charged with aggravated burglary.

Trenton Alexander Raybon, 22, of Nashville was charged with drugs simple possession.

Darricka La’Sha York, 21, of Lebanon was charged with aggravated assault, three counts of theft of merchandise worth less than $500, theft of property and three counts of violation of probation.

May 22

Jeffrey Troy Barton, 39, of Hermitage was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale, tampering with or fabricating evidence, drugs simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Courtney Eve Blachowski, 23, of Lebanon was charged with criminal trespass.

Ronald Campbell Bone, 66, of Lebanon was charged with assault and domestic assault.

Kent Dewayne Cason, 40, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear and public drunkenness.

Christopher Dwight Crawford, 36, of Lebanon was held for court.

Deshon Lynn Crawford, 20, of Lebanon was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Robert Kittrell Curtis, 28, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Clyde Eric Dies, 41, of Watertown was charged with criminal trespass.

Tiffany Crystal Elkins, 37, of Goodletsville was charged with violation of probation and DUI.

Terry Allen England, 56, of Lebanon was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Jesse James Ferguson, 40, of Nashville was charged with violation of probation.

Bobbie Dail Filice, 25, of Murfreesboro was held for court.

Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez, 25, of Nashville was charged with theft of property worth less than $60,000.

Brandon Scott Greer, 34, of Mt. Juliet was charged with failure to pay child support.

Bobby Dale Haney, 58, of Cookeville was held for court.

Justin Michael Hewitt, 33, of Antioch was charged with evading arrest and resisting arrest.

Michael Anthony Hollis, 33, of Sparta was charged with two counts of violation of probation and failure to appear.

Francisco Fitzgerals Humes, 30, of Mt. Juliet was charged with violation of probation.

Jeffrey Wayne Hunnicut, 54, of Lebanon was held for court.

Allyson Leigh Johnson, 19, of Mt. Juliet was charged with DUI.

Sherica Monique Lewis, 36, of Nashville was charged with theft of property worth between $1000 and $10000 and three counts of contribution to delinquency.

Adnan Mendoza Luna, 24, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear.

Jessica Lynn Michael, 35, of Nashville was charged with failure to appear.

Danielle Chiree Musacchio, 33, of Lebanon was charged with public drunkenness.

Jonathan Robert Ousley, 21, of Mt. Juliet was charged with failure to appear.

Amanda Lynn Puckett, 21, of Milton was charged with contempt of court.

Christopher Warren Randall, 24, of Mt. Juliet was charged with aggravated assault.

Charlie Phillip Roy, 71, of Gallatin was charged with contempt of court.

Andrea Michelle Smith, 39, of Mt. Juliet was charged with failure to appear.

Jamey Marie Kathleen Spurling, 22, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Keith Paul Sutton, 27, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Leah Gale Walter, 19, of Mt. Juliet was charged with Mt. Juliet.

Zachary Harrel Williams, 40, of Carthage was charged with theft of property.

–Staff Reports