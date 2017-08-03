Sheriff's reports and most wanted

May 20

Jimmy Dean Dalton, 43, of Mt. Juliet was charged with domestic assault.

Jeremy Eugene Frye, 38, of Gallatin was charged with domestic assault.

Jana Lynette Gatlin, 55, of Lebanon was charged with DUI.

Terry Ray Jones, 32, of Lebanon was charged with domestic assault.

Noah Hassan Kareem, 20, of Lebanon was charged with two counts of failure to appear.

Joshua Daniel Ketchum, 30, of Mt. Juliet was charged with two counts of criminal attempt, two counts of resisting arrest, three counts of assault, criminal trespass and public drunkenness.

Christopher James Leffler, 50, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear.

Corey Allen Milligan, 35, of Lebanon was charged with violating conditional release.

Curt Douglass Ratliff, 50, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear.

Tyler Martin Roupe, 43, of Smyrna was charged with DUI and violation of the implied consent law.

Ryne Clayton Shephard, 19, of Mt. Juliet was charged with violation of probation.

Michael James Sill, 56, of Lebanon was charged with public drunkenness.

Matthew Blake Slatton, 30, of Lebanon was charged with public drunkenness.

Kip William Somers, 38, of Mt. Juliet was charged with DUI.

Patrick Ryan Sullivan, 18, of Lebanon was charged with DUI, prohibited weapon, violation of the implied consent law, possession of drug paraphernalia and drugs simple possession.

Keantre Vonterio Young, 27, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation and domestic assault.

May 21

Talal Saleh Abdo, 39, of Birmingham, AL was charged with DUI and violation of the implied consent law.

Erika Alexandria Amick, 23, of Portland was charged with violation of probation.

Sarah Jane Attkisson, 55, of Knoxville was charged with DUI.

Katie Michelle Brewer, 33, of Birchwood was charged with failure to appear.

Ty Randall Cross, 27, of Lebanon was charged with resisting arrest and evading arrest.

Bradley Andrew Crum, 34, of Lebanon was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and violation of probation.

Timothy Daniel Ford, 26, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation, domestic assault and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

