Teacher charged with domestic assault

James Dexter Carney, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault. He is accused of assaulting his girlfriend, who is the mother of his child.

According to a report from the Lebanon Police Department, an officer was dispatched to Tennova Healthcare on July 29 and spoke with the alleged victim.

The victim told the officer that on July 28 she and Carney were driving home and he pulled into a McDonald’s parking lot to talk about their relationship.

According to the police report, the victim told Carney that she was tired and wanted to go home, and when she attempted to pull out her phone to call for a ride, he grabbed her wrist and hurt her arm and wrist.

The responding officer noted in the police report that he saw two scratches on the victim’s left wrist.

Police interviewed Carney by phone, according to the police report, and he said he had no intent to hurt the victim as he was trying to grab her phone. According to the police report, Carney admitted there was some sort of struggle between he and the victim during the incident.

Police obtained an arrest warrant and Carney was arrested at his home without incident.

According to booking records, Carney was booked into Wilson County Jail on July 30 at about 12:57 a.m. and released later that day at about 1:10 p.m. after posting $1,000 bond.

Carney briefly taught at Lebanon High School in 2015, according to officials with Wilson County Schools. He was employed at the school from March 26 to May 29 in 2015.