Sheriff's reports and most wanted

May 14

Kevin Blake Jones, 40, of Lebanon was charged with theft of property worth between $1000 and $10000.

Edgar Marrero, 37, of Lebanon was charged with domestic assault.

Rodrigo Gonzalez Mendoza, 50, of Lebanon was charged with driving without a license and DUI.

Michael Dean Moore, 42, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Damian Wayne Phillips, 22, of Mt. Juliet was charged with failure to appear.

Mike James Sill, 56, of Lebanon was charged with public drunkenness.

Charles Landon Weaver, 39, of Mt. Juliet was charged with public drunkenness.

Paul Morgan Yuhasz, 45, of Lebanon was charged with assault.

May 15

Timothy Corley Allen, 40, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Katrina Natasha Archibald, 42, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear.

Joshua Cody Barr, 29, of Lebanon was held for court.

Andrew Joseph Brown, 27, of Mt. Juliet was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Marvin Andre Bryant, 20, of Goodlettsville was held for court.

William Seth Bryant, 25, of Hermitage was charged with contempt of court, theft of property worth less than $500, two counts of vandalism worth $500 or greater and aggravated burglary.

Dara Nichole Charles, 35, of Mt. Juliet was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Aubrey Lynn Clement, 21, of Murfreesboro was charged with two counts of aggravated burglary, two counts of vandalism worth $500 or greater and two counts of theft of property worth between $1000 and $10000.

Donavan Clinton, 42, of Lebanon was charged with three counts of failure to appear.

Chad Alan Crawford, 42, of Lebanon was held for court.

Devontay Laquirioe Garrett, 19, of Carthage was charged with contempt of court and possession schedule VI.

