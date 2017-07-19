Sheriff's reports and most wanted

May 6

Lucy Janeane Hall, 42, of Mt. Juliet was charged with domestic assault and violating conditional release.

Melissa Faye Holmes, 46, of Lebanon was charged with drugs simple possession, DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of the implied consent law.

Brittany Mae Lancaster, 35, of Watertown was charged with violation of probation.

Zebulun Michael McBride, 25, of Watertown was charged with public drunkenness.

Richard Donald McDaniel, 37, of LaVergne was charged with two counts of failure to appear.

Bruce Allan Morton, 48, of Smithville was charged with violating protection order and possession of a legend drug.

Kathy Darlene Morton, 47, of Smithville was charged with DUI.

Joshua Glenn Vance, 36, of Lebanon was charged with DUI.

Casey Colton Walker, 19, of Lebanon was charged with domestic assault.

May 7

Larry Neal Cole, 27, of Murfreesboro was charged with DUI, violation of the implied consent law and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Pamela Kay Dlamatter, 46, of Watertown was charged with domestic assault.

Joseph Christophe Gebhardt, 25, of Mt. Juliet was charged with violation of probation.

Gabriel Elliot Kleinpeter, 29, of Nashville was charged with failure to appear.

Hugo Luna-Garcia, 20, of Lebanon was charged with domestic assault.

Nancy Jo Moss, 63, of Cookeville was charged with DUI.

Jerel Anthony Moultry, 29, of Lebanon was charged with DUI, drugs simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Buck Ray Rogers, 37, of Lebanon was charged with domestic assault.

Peter Alexander Schulert, 21, of Mt. Juliet was charged with aggravated assault.

Priscilla Marie Stewart, 41, of Carthage was charged with public drunkenness.

Lisa Ann Tacker, 56, of Vahalia, MS was charged with violation of probation.

May 8

Jamie Shontell Boyd, 37, of Lebanon was charged with public drunkenness.

Justin Bradley Brookins, 19, of Memphis was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale and failure to appear.

Stephen Alexander Clark, 30, of Lebanon was charged with domestic assault.

–Staff Reports