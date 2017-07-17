Sheriff's reports and most wanted

May 2

Lindsey Taylor Webb, 22, of Lebanon was charged with evading arrest, criminal impersonation and violation of probation.

Lori Ann Wetzel, 48, of Nashville was charged with violation of probation.

Codey Eugene Wyatt, 23, of Nashville was charged with failure to appear, violation of probation, vandalism, reckless endangerment and drugs simple possession.

May 3

Zachary Scott Brinton, 26, of Brentwood was charged with failure to appear.

Kejuan Lataj Cason, 20, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Stephen Alexander Clark, 30, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

James Michael Cooper, 28, of Alexandria was charged with two counts of driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and DUI.

Lisa Marie Denson, 18, of Lebanon was charged with violating conditional release, resisting arrest and evading arrest.

Erica Lacole Evans, 29, of Carthage was held for court.

Joshua Alan Garrett, 36, of Watertown was charged with violation of probation.

Anthony Cole Goodall, 36, of Lebanon was charged with two counts of theft of property worth between $10000 and $60000, failure to appear, possession or fraudulent use of a credit or debit card and aggravated burglary.

Hailey Marie Harris, 21, of Lebanon was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Steven Wayne Harwell, 34, of Lebanon was charged with parole violation.

Helen Marie Hicks, 39, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear.

Venus Chanteal Jackson, 41, of Louisville, KY was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Hollie Lynn Michels, 34, of Watertown was charged with failure to pay child support.

Kristi Lynn Myers, 42, of Hermitage was charged with DUI and violation of the implied consent law.

Jahdai De’Leon Norman, 18, of Lebanon was charged with drugs simple possession.

Marlene Denise Pewitt, 51, of Liberty was charged with DUI.

Antwan Demetrius Session, 26, of Lebanon was charged with aggravated robbery and theft of property.

Matthew Blake Slatton, 30, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Sherri Elizabeth Steverson, 61, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.