Sheriff's reports and most wanted

May 1

Cain Trujillo, 22, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Lennie Scott Younger, 36, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

May 2

Terry Ray Baker, 41, of Nashville was held for court.

Courtney Eve, Blachowski, 23, of Lebanon was charged with three counts of drugs simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joseph Floyd Caldwell, 30, of Lebanon was charged with drugs simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and violating conditional release.

Angela Mae Coffee, 58, of Lebanon was charged with DUI.

Ashley Nicole George, 29, of Lebanon was charged with drugs simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jacob Kyle Givens, 23, of Carthage was charged with public drunkenness.

Kyle Lee Gravley, 21, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Richard Kevin Greer, 45, of Greenbrier was charged with failure to appear.

Catherine Caroline Holman, 24, of Hermitage was charged with failure to appear. Sean Martin Huffman, 21, of Watertown was charged with evading arrest, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine and violation of drinking laws.

Brandon Lee Jewell, 25, of Lebanon was charged with failure to pay child support.

Gary Lee Kirkendoll, 40, of Lebanon was charged with failure to pay child support.

Deneed Michele Mazzone, 48, of Mt. Juliet was charged with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

Charles Pasiecznyk, 39, of Old Hickory was charged with domestic assault.

Phillip Michael Pickens, 27, of Lebanon was charged with DUI, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, drugs simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of the implied consent law.

Jude Joel Pischke, 46, of Mt. Juliet was charged with violation of probation.

Latoya Tenille Richardson, 34, of Hermitage was charged with violation of probation.

Jeffrey Thomas Smith, 29, of White House was charged with public drunkenness.

Michaela Lee Taylor-Coomer, 31, of Lebanon was charged with failure to pay child support.

–Staff Reports