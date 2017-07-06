Sheriff's reports and most wanted

April 22

David Wayne Cooksey, 54, of Lebanon was charged with public drunkenness.

Cassidie Hope Leonhardt, 23, of Lebanon was charged with fugitive from justice.

Gary Lee Smith, 47, was charged with violation conditional release domestic.

Christopher Kyle Speigel, 26, of Lebanon was charged with evading arrest, reckless endangerment, failure to appear, and violation of probation.

Dawn Machelle Stroup, 38, of Nashville was charged with two counts of violation of probation.

David Max Trotter, 33, of Lebanon was charged with carrying a prohibited weapon and public drunkenness.

William Scott Vick, 37, of Lebanon was charged with two counts of harassment.

Paula Srubar Wissman, 70, of Webster, TX was charged with DUI.

April 23

Carlos Walter Beard, 29, of Nashville was charged with aggravated assault.

Matthew Brian Bessette, 27, of Lebanon was charged with failure to pay child support.

Joshua Daniel Bond, 31, of Old Hickory was charged with DUI and violation of the implied consent law.

Anthony Lee Caulder, 62, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear.

Tigges Drake Donenfeld, 21, of Cabot, AR was charged with domestic assault.

Jessica Jewl Ferguson, 32, of Mt. Juliet was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Darrell Glenn Green, 57, of Mt. Juliet was charged with DUI.

Gregory Allen Green, 44, of Lebanon was charged with public drunkenness.

Fredie Albert Howard, 45, of Nashville was charged with possession of tools that interfere with anti theft devices and criminal trespassing.

Justin Tritt Howell, 24, of Lafayette was charged with DUI.

Grant David Keen, 24, of Hermitage was charged with DUI.

David Ryan Leaver, 29, of Hermitage was charged with failure to appear.

Michael Charles Pruitte, 30, of Watertown was charged with violation of probation.

David Royce Rollin, 67, of Lebanon was charged with violating protection order and violation of probation.

Kurtis Nathan Sanders, 22, of Lebanon was charged with assault.

Leslie Dawn Spears, 32, of Lebanon was charged with DUI and violation of the implied consent law.