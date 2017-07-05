Sheriff's reports and most wanted

April 20

Jack Norris Thompson, 46, of Lebanon was charged with domestic assault.

Max Bishop Zinchini, 25, of Goodlettsville was charged with leaving the scene with property damage.

April 21

Christopher Allen Adams, 35, of Hartsville was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended, or cancelled driver’s license.

Julia Lane Adams, 41, of Lebanon was charged with homicide: first degree murder.

Robert James Benson, 28, of Murfreesboro was serving weekend time.

Franking Gay Burgess, 49, of Gallatin was charged with not paying child support and failure to appear.

James Dijuanysus Cox, 27, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

William Daniel Craddock, 54, of Watertown was serving weekend time.

Robert Kittrell Curtis, 28, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear.

De’Quintous Lavarcea Dowell, 23, of Carthage was charged with not paying child support.

Johnny Ringo Lovell, 33, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear.

Jeremy Lawerence Marshall, 37, was serving weekend time.

Brian Steven Mickel, 32, of Lebanon was serving weekend time.

Stephen Winford Smith, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

William Glenn Thompson, 31, of Lebanon was charged with aggravated assault, drugs simple possession, and DUI.

Jennifer Marie Turner, 38, of Lebanon was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Donna Lynn Walker, 49, of Dickson was serving weekend time.

Shauntai Layuna Winfree, 35, of Lebanon was serving weekend time.

Gary Thomas Woodard, 35, of Watertown was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended, or cancelled driver’s license.

April 22

Karen Patricia Altman, 42, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear.

Jeremiah Edward Bayer, 26, of Nashville was charged with failure to appear.

Jeffery Todd Bess, 50, of Nashville was charged with aggravated assault and interference with emergency calls.

Kelly Joe Butler, 35, of Carthage was charged with fugitive from justice.

Amanda Nicole Christian, 40, of Mt. Juliet was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended, or cancelled driver’s license.

