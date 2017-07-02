Sheriff's reports and most wanted

April 19

Steven Keith Williams, 42, of Hermitage was charged with driving on a revoked license and criminal violation of probation.

April 20

Samuel Albert Buchanan III, 71, of Madison was charged with DUI.

Chike Kipchoge Collier, 44, of Murfreesboro was charged with violation of probation.

Garrett Andrew Crawford, 22, of Lebanon was charged with three counts of drugs simple possession, DUI, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Melody Nicole Cummings, 41, of Cookeville was charged with theft of property from $500 to $1000, assault, theft of merchandise of less than $500 and the sale of schedule two drugs.

Timothy Allen Davis, 37, of Lebanon was charged with driving on a revoked driver’s license.

Robert Lawrence Day, 53, of Lebanon was charged with violation conditional release domestic.

Benjamin Boguslaw Dewitt, 27, of Hendersonville was charged with two counts of failure to appear.

Madonna Louise Elam, 39, of Manchester was charged with violation of probation.

Eileen Dorathy Fitch, 37, of Lebanon was charged with domestic assault.

Garrett Drake Frazier, 25, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Dacia Candice Harris, 34, of Murfreesboro was charged with not paying child support.

Robert A Hartley, 36, of Lebanon was charged with domestic assault and reckless endangerment.

Richard Nelson Keeney, 38, of Lafayette was charged with two counts of violation of probation and failure to appear or bond jumping.

Dmitri Michael Loll, 23, of Mt. Juliet was charged with drugs simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tyler Ray Martin, 18, of Lebanon was charged with drugs simple possession.

Charles Nicholas Miller, 54, of Lebanon was charged with aggravated assault.

Paige Nadine Powers, 19, of Mt. Juliet was charged with domestic assault.

Carli Jeanne Reeves, 27, of Grimsley was charged with failure to appear, not paying child support, and failure to appear or bond jumping.

Christopher Lamar Robinson, 21, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Gary Lee Smith, 47, of Lebanon was charged with domestic assault and vandalism.

Thaddeaus Terrell Taylor, 41, of Lebanon was charged with two counts of criminal violation of probation and failure to appear.

Garrett Alan Tayse, 21, of Sparta was charged with assault.

