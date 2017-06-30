Sheriff's reports and most wanted

April 19

Cody Richard Caldwell, 24, of Mt. Juliet was charged with three counts of identity theft, three counts of identity theft worth between $500 and $1000, eight counts of possession or fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, criminal attempt, contribution to delinquency and criminal conspiracy.

Rhonda Jean Claiborne, 63, of Goodletsville was charged with failure to appear.

David Wayne Cooksey, 54, of Lebanon was charged with public drunkenness.

Anthony Cole Goodall, 36, of Lebanon was charged with drugs simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joshua Howard Granstaff, 32, of Lebanon was charged with drugs simple possession.

Caleb Alexander Grimes, 24, of Cumberland Furnace was charged with failure to appear.

James Alan Holt, 38, of Lebanon was charged with two counts of theft of propert worth $1000 and $10000, unlawful carry and possession of a weapon, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, manufacture, deliver, sale, and possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation.

Patrick Daniel Lewis, 35, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear.

Yenet Marit Salsar Luna, 18, of Lebanon was charged with contribution to delinquency, drugs simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lenin Misael Mejia, 22, of Nashville was charged with failure to appear.

Oryana Shardea Miles, 18, of Cookeville was charged with failure to appear.

Laura Ann Nelms-Booker, 50, of Memphis was charged with violation of probation.

Crissie Lafawn Patton, 35, of Lebanon was serving weekend time.

Aaron Jacob Pettit, 25, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear.

David Royce Rollin, 67, of Lebanon was charged with violation conditional release domestic and violation of probation.

Davion Darnell Sanders, 38, of Mt. Juliet was charged with failure to appear.

Lisa Diane Stilts, 43, of Lebanon was charged with violation conditional release domestic.

Sydney Paige Tarrant, 19, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Candis Denise Taylor, 30, of Watertown was charged with violation of probation, theft of property, and parole violation.

Ronnie Eugene Tunstill, 19, of Nashville was charged with theft of merchandise of less than $500.