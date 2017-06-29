Sheriff's reports and most wanted

April 17

Robert Bernard Pride, 30, of Nashville was charged with violation of probation.

Justin Wayne Rogers, 36, of Mt. Juliet was charged with two counts of drugs simple possession, possession of a firearm during committing of a felony, possession schedule III and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Danielle Lindsey Tomlin, 34, of Nashville was charged with DUI and violation of the implied consent law.

Brandon Anthony Wagner, 21, of Mt. Juliet was charged with DUI and failure to appear.

Eugine Williams, 47, of Nashville was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

April 18

Marcy Rebecca Brock, 45, of Chattanooga was charged with failure to appear.

Alfred Jauwandas Bryant, 50 of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear.

Jackie Wayne Burkeen, 42, of Lebanon was charged with stalking.

Ronnie Lee Caldwell, 34, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Larry Darnell Eddings, 52, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear.

Andrew Kenneth Gibbs, 39, of Lebanon was charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, theft of property, unlawful carry and possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment and parole violation.

Joseph Cornelius Gilbert, 31, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Joan Margarete Graves, 67, of Mt. Juliet was charged with TennCare fraud and theft of property worth between $10000 and $60000.

Steven Delon Jackson, 40, of Lebanon was charged with domestic assault.

Gabriel Tomas Mendez, 24, of Lebanon was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Christa Michelle Napier, 23, of Lebanon was charged with domestic assault.

Kenneth Winford Nelson, 21, of Lebanon was charged with DUI.

Ashley Ruby Ann Randall, 29, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Bailey Rae Roark, 24, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Sarah Abigail Smith, 21, of Lebanon was charged with public drunkenness.

Tristan Elizabeth Smith, 24, of Crossville was charged with violation of probation.

Lisa Ellen Stafford, 49, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear.

Shaun Michael Williams, 28, of Lebanon was charged with domestic assault.