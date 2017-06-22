Heroin find leads to charges

Giovani Lucio Delgadillo-Gutierrez, 32, and Brandon Yobani Eraristo Torres, 31, were both at the center of an ongoing, two-month investigation into the sale of narcotics within Wilson County and surrounding areas.

The two suspects were part of a takedown operation that resulted in the discovery of 37 grams of black tar heroin. The heroin was found, along with other drugs and paraphernalia, when a search warrant was executed at 192 Red Bud Drive in Lebanon.

Metro Nashville police were also instrumental in the investigation, as the suspects are also accused in drug activity in Nashville.

After they were processed at Wilson County Jail, they were both transported to Davidson County Jail for additional charges.