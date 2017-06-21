Sheriff's reports and most wanted

April 12

Terrence Devon London, 45, of Mount Juliet, was charged with theft of property.

Tandra Denise Owens, 25, of Nashville, was charged with theft of merchandise of less than $500.

Jeremy Neil Perry, 19, of Mount Juliet, was charged with violation of probation, DUI and driving on a revoked/suspended/cancelled driver’s license.

Elphone Denise Pickett, 36, of Nashville, was charged with theft of merchandise of less than $500 and driving on a revoked driver’s license.

Kenneth Wayne Pitts, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with violation order protection.

Tawon Shaw, 19, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated assault and violation conditional release domestic.

Jonathan David Thomas, 31, of Liberty, was charged with violation of probation and failure to appear or bond jumping.

Amon Deshawn Wilbourn, 23, of Lavergne, was charged with two counts of violation of probation and falsified drug test.

April 13

Jackie Lynn Adams, 42, of Cookeville, was charged with failure to appear.

Amanda Ann Ballinger, 29, of Madison, was charged with violation of probation and criminal violation of probation.

Demeleek Isaiah Bonds, 18, of Mount Juliet, was charged with assault.

Rodrick Frank Brooks, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with evading arrest and failure to appear or bond jumping.

Austin Lorell Caron,18, of Lebanon, was charged with assault.

David Wayne Cooksey, 54, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Evelynn James Evans, 48, of Lebanon, served weekend time.

Robby Lewis Harris, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Wendell Jay Harris, 45, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault, criminal violation of probation and violation of probation.

Jesse Larry Henley, 28, of Bethpage, was charged with failure to appear.

Tiffany Louise Hogue, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Rose Marie Horn, 56, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI and drugs simple possession.

Clara Paulette Jones, 50, of Old Hickory, was charged with vandalism and public drunk.

David Michael Jones, 36, of Joelton, was charged with two counts of violation of probation and failure to appear or bond jumping.

Letyjuan Olantez Law, 31, of Knoxville, was charged with violation of probation.