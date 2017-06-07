Sheriff's reports and most wanted

March 27

Tyne Clayton Shephard, 19, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

L’Regis Amir Smith, 29, of Watertown, was charged with three counts of selling schedule II drugs.

Terray Briana Tuck, 23, of Madison, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Thomas Jarry Woolridge, 46, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear.

Thomas Knox Worrall, 54, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear, bond jumping, public drunkenness, and violation of probation.

March 28

Quincy Isaiah Blair, 26, of Murfreesboro, was charged with criminal attempt.

Ohlie Clifton Brown, 63, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with resisting arrest and public drunkenness.

Whitney Cheyenne Dailey, 27, of Watertown, was charged with violation of probation.

Joshua Wayne Daye, 27, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with public drunkenness and resisting arrest.

Bryan Andrew Duncan, 22, of Lebanon, was charged with use of stolen plates.

Jessy Nicole Fowler, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Gary Vernon Geier, 51, of Mt. Juliet, served weekend time.

Chassity Nicole Harrell, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear, identity theft, four counts of possession or fraudulent use of credit or debit and theft of property worth between $500 and $1,000.

Logan James Hyatt, 22, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Chelsey Ann Jones, 20, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Christopher Dashawn McGilmer, 20, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation.

Jeffrey Clark McMillan, 43, of La Vergne, was charged with simple possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ryan Thomas Millwee, 40, of Lebanon, was charged with identity theft, two counts of possession or fraudulent use of credit or debit and theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

