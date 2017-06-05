Sheriff's reports and most wanted

March 25

Elizabeth Francine Hulse, 40, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear.

Reginald Wayne Johnson, 55, of Lebanon was charged with three counts of public drunkenness.

Anthony Wayne Kennedy, 49, of Nashville was charged with public drunkenness.

Kylan Taylor Leeper, 18, of Lebanon was charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Teresa Michelle McKinney, 47, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Kevin Lee Mitchell, 40, of Hermitage was charged with aggravated assault, non-violent child neglect, failure to appear, failure to pay child support and violation of probation.

Susan Katherine Pandorf, 29, of Lebanon was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Edward Lee Pitkin, 32, of Mt. Juliet was charged with domestic assault.

Nicholas Allen Randall, 28, of Watertown was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

George Baxter Snider, 53, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

March 26

Bruce Allen Facundus, 26, of Riddleton, was charged with simple possession of drugs, violation of implied consent law and DUI.

Davis Renolds Grollnek, 32, of Madison, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Michael Allen Parker, 24, of Watertown, was charged with fugitive from justice.

Michael Todd Phelps, 46, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with public drunkenness.

Eric Dean Silva, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Joshua Christopher Singleton, 31, of Old Hickory, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Bailey Alexander Underwood, 21, of Lebanon, was held for court.

Lennie Scott Younger, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal trespassing.