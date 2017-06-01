Sheriff's reports and most wanted

March 19

Eduardo Martinez Alvarez, 20, of Lebanon was charged with three counts of possession and manufacture with intent for resale, possession of a firearm during committing of a felony, unlawful carry and possession of a weapon and violation of probation.

Angelica Rose Bolton, 27, of Nashville was charged with domestic assault and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Walter Thomas Cannon, 58, of Lebanon was charged with possession of a weapon while under the influence and DUI.

Mary Racheal Carter, 38, of Antioch was charged with disorderly conduct.

Jeremie Brian Engles, 19, of Lebanon was charged with two counts of possession and manufacture with intent for resale, unlawful carry and possession of a weapon, possession of a firearm during committing of a felony and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Katalyn Marie Free, 34, of Lebanon was charged with contempt of court and disorderly conduct.

Justin David Higgins, 28, of Lebanon was charged with seven counts of drugs simple possession, violation of probation and possession of drug paraphernalia.

William Joseph Kelly, 40, of Bradyville was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Glen Jerome Miller, 60, of Mt. Juliet was charged with DUI.

Brandi Nicole Morgan, 24, of Lebanon was charged with drug paraphernalia and drugs simple possession.

Curtis Lee Quakenbush, 43, of Lebanon was charged with unlawful carry and possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment with a weapon.

Charity Elizabeth Sadler, 32, of Mt. Juliet was charged with failure to appear.

Rickey Lee Tisdale, 40, of Carthage was charged with nine counts of drugs simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Travis Christopher Vancour, 27, of Watertown was charged with failure to pay child support.

Zachary Harold Williams, 40, of Carthage was charged with failure to appear.

March 20

Joshua Cody Barr, 29, of Lebanon was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled license, drugs simple possession and failure to appear.

Adalberto Cano Barrera, 22, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Jessica Lynn Bates, 30, of Lebanon was charged with domestic assault.

Derrick Jermain Burnley, 34, of Lebanon was held for court.

Robert Alan Campbell, 48, of Lebanon was charged with two counts of failure to appear.

Quinten Van Coffey, 38, of Mt. Juliet was charged with two counts of rape and two counts of incest.

Whitney Cheyenne Dailey, 27, of Watertown was charged with violation of probation and failure to appear.

John Michael Dewaal, 34, of Nashville was charged with failure to appear.

Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez, 25, of Nashville was charged with failure to appear.

Jeffrey Lynn Gray, 30, of Jackson was charged with failure to appear.

Larry Robert Holloway, 46, of Hendersonville was held for court.

Jesse Oliver Hunter, 27, of Lebanon was held for court.

Brandon Wayne Hutchings, 28, of Sparta was charged with failure to appear, DUI, parole violation and violation of the implied consent law.

Blakely C Johnson II, 26, of Mt. Juliet was charged with criminal simulation and theft of property worth between $1000-$10000.

Eric Lamound Jones, 44, of Nashville was charged with criminal impersonation.

Derrick Stephen King, 27, of Mt. Juliet was charged with violation of the implied consent law and DUI.

Rebecca Tayler Lustre, 33, of Clarksville was charged with DUI and four counts of vehicular homicide.

Jared Matthew Mcintosh, 40, of Mt. Juliet was charged with DUI.

Nikki Lee Mitchell, 31, of Madison was charged with violation of probation.

Kevin Scott Monroe, 28, of La Vergne was charged with failure to appear.

Sharrese Janee Moore, 25, of Mt. Juliet was charged with identity theft, eighteen counts of possession or fraudulent use of a credit or debit card and theft of property worth between $1000-$10000.

Alfred Ison Randolph, 60, was charged with violation of probation.

Jeffrey Lee Ray, 40, of Lebanon was held for court.

Michael Anthony Satterfield, 31, of Madison was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and DUI.

Matthew Ervin Schmidt, 51, of Nashville was charged with failure to appear.

William Randall Sullivan, 47, of Nashville was charged with criminal impersonation.

March 21

Jennifer Anne Berry, 24, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Christopher Lee Chapman, 37, of Lebanon was charged with failure to pay child support.

James Michael Cooper, 28, of Alexandria was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Bradley Andrew Crum, 33, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Matthew Alan Dodd, 28, of Lebanon was charged with violation of conditional release.

McQuinlan Evester Douglas, 31, of Watertown was charged with burglary of a motor vehicle and theft of property,

Courtland Shane Fountain, 43, of Hendersonville was charged with violation of probation.

Tammy Jean Frazier, 51, of Lebanon was charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Maureen Terasa Gregson, 53, of Mt. Juliet was serving weekend time.

Marvin Timothy Hackler, 46, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear.

James Ray Huddleston, 51, of Lebanon was charged with sale of schedule II drugs.

Vanessa Layne Maggart, 31, of Mt. Juliet was charged with failure to appear.

Corey Alan Milligan, 35, of Mt. Juliet was charged with failure to appear.

Clarence Willis Moore, 55, of Nashville was charged with four counts of sale of schedule II drugs.

Savannah Rose Shewmaker, 22, of Goodlettsville was charged with violation of probation.

Chelsea Marie Swindle, 26, of Mt. Juliet was charged with two counts of violation of probation and failure to appear.

David Max Trotter, 33, of Lebanon was charged with aggravated assault.

Tracey Lynn White, 49, of Nashville was charged with violation of probation.

Edward Dewayne Wilson, 37, of Springfield was charged with failure to appear.

–Staff Reports