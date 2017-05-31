Sheriff's reports and most wanted

March 16

Sara Jane Grover, 49, of Lebanon was charged with drugs simple possession and forged prescription.

Albert Ira Hartless, 41, of Lebanon was charged with theft of property worth between $1,000-$10,000.

Dylan Edward Kline, 25, of Murfreesboro was charged with violation of probation.

John Leslie Lasiter, 35, of Nashville was charged with leaving the scene with property damage, DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jerry Garland Owens, 49, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Robert Antonio Paele, 26, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear.

Shawn Andrew Pomeroy, 25, of Murfreesboro was charged with DUI.

Paula Michelle Rush, 35 of Hendersonville was charged with violation of probation.

Sharon Marie Self, 47, of Antioch was charged with failure to appear.

Salai Varivan, 33, of New York, NY was charged with vehicular assault.

March 17

Lisa Michelle Adams, 37, of Lebanon was charged with fraudulently obtaining legend drug and forgery or passing a forged instrument.

Cecilia Ansdzo Bakhit, 43, of Antioch was charged with failure to appear.

Christopher Thomas Barlow, 31, of Lebanon was charged with drugs simple possession, drug paraphernalia and possession of schedule II.

Matthew Lewis Barnes, 27, of Lebanon was charged with public drunkenness and theft of property worth less than $500.

Tony Eldon Billings, 51, of Mt. Juliet was charged with failure to appear and manufacture, deliver, sale possession of methamphetamine.

William Casey Boyd, 28, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Rafiel Ray Carter, 20, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation, failure to appear and violating conditional release.

Michael Tyrell Coleman, 33, of Nashville was charged with violation of probation.

Jason Lamar Cook, 35, of Mt. Juliet was charged with violation of probation.

Timothy Scott Ezell, 33, of Lebanon was charged with two counts of drugs simple possession and drug paraphernalia.

Frank Wesley Jordan Isbell, 31, of Mt. Juliet was charged with domestic assault.

Johnny Wayne James, 35, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear.

Edward Jerome Jones, 35, of Nashville was charged with possession schedule IV and possession of a firearm during committing of a felony.

Kayla Noelle League, 31, of Chattanooga was charged with failure to appear.

Lauren Nicole Lewis, 26, of Clarksville was charged with violation of probation.

Latoya Nicole Logue, 32, of Lebanon was charged with sale of schedule II drugs.

Alinsa Shontell McClenon, 45, of Watertown was charged with sale of schedule II drugs.

Christopher Alan Musick, 34, of Nashville was charged with tow counts of theft of merchandise both worth less than $500.

Angela Marie Perrault, 38, of Antioch was serving weekend time.

Alice Anne Perryman, 35, of Hermitage was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Donald Wayne Pickett, 53, of Lebanon was charged with public drunkenness.

Kirk Thomas Scott, 46, of Murfreesboro was charged with criminal attempt.

Vincent Eric Searcy, 53, of Mt. Juliet was charged with public drunkenness.

Antonio Jerome Stewart, 30, of Lebanon was charged with sale of schedule II drugs.

Tony Anthony Stewart, 54, of Lebanon was charged with eight counts of sale of schedule II drugs.

Bobby Allen Stout, 42, of Nashville was charged with schedule I, drug paraphernalia, drugs simple possession, unlawful carry or possession of a weapon, possession of a firearm during committing of a felony, two counts of possession of schedule II and possession of schedule I.

Mary Rose Villers, 54, of Donelson was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and public drunkenness.

Shandrita Lashea Whitehead, 34, of Lebanon was charged with possession of schedule IV, and possession of a firearm during committing of a felony.

Shauntai Layuna Winfree, 35, of Lebanon was serving weekend time.

March 18

Cyrus Jay Compton, 19, of Lebanon was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to drive in lane of traffic and failure to exercise due care.

Dyllan Leighton Crowley, 23, of Hermitage was charged with DUI and violation of the implied consent law.

Jennifer Elaine Daniel, 39, of Mt. Juliet was charged with DUI.

Richard Aaron Evitts, 32, of Antioch was charged with DUI and reckless driving.

Reginald Wayne Johnson, 55, of Lebanon was charged with criminal trespass.

Brandy Nicole Luper, 35, of Lebanon was charged with drugs simple possession and public drunkenness.

Dennis William Luper, 42, of Watertown was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

John Steven Malone, 42, of Lebanon was charged with misuse of 911.

Laura Leigh Mcelhiney, 42, of Lebanon was charged with TennCare fraud, perjury and theft of services worth less than $500.

Donald Wayne Pickett, 53, of Lebanon was charged with two counts of public drunkenness.

Daniel Austin Richardson, 25, of Goodlettsville was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Shawn Edward Richardson, 45, of Alexandria was charged with failure to pay child support.

Luke Alan Sampson, 27, of Lebanon was charged with public drunkenness.

Jennifer Lynn Seagraves, 33, of Lebanon was charged with identity theft, seven counts of possession or fraudulent us of a credit or debit card and theft of property.

Dezmon Ray Tomlin, 24, of Watertown was charged with failure to appear and was serving weekend time.

–Staff Reports